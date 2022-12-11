A Christmas prayer for our nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rather than a typical editorial, let us shift from the anger and struggle in our world to a focus on the only One who can calm the storm and give real Christmas cheer. Would you join me in prayer?

Lord, we come to You with grateful hearts because we know You provide every good gift. You give wisdom when we ask for guidance, You give mercy when we ask for a new start, You give protection when we are afraid, and You give hope when we humble ourselves and pray. You are the One who meets our needs.

Most of all, thank You for sending Your only Son, whose birth we celebrate in this season, to deliver us from our sin and give us the opportunity to receive Your indescribable gift of forgiveness and salvation. Thank You.

Please help our family to not get lost this December in the packages and prices, yet forget the reason we have so much to celebrate this Christmas.

Father, please comfort all the people who are away from their families this Christmas, especially those who are serving our nation in distant lands. Help us to hold our families tightly, knowing that they are Your gift.

Our nation is drifting and troubled in so many ways. People are struggling, frustrated and hurting. I pray they could see You as the source of truth, light and life. The Christmas story reminds me again that Your ways are so radically different than mine, but Your way is always right.

This world needs good examples of joy, peace and contentment in this season. Please guide me, and remind me that I should not just wish that there were more good role models but that I would be a good role model.

Bring us together as a nation, and heal the unreconciled wounds in our communities.

Please bless our local, state and national leaders and their families. Though we do not always agree, we pray that You would guide our leaders in Your truth and bless them so that our state and nation would be a blessing to others. I pray for their strength, faithfulness, integrity and purpose.

Teach me how to love and serve people of all backgrounds, knowing that every person is created in Your image. You came to the first Christmas in humility. Help me to live in humility as well, knowing that You require that I do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God (Micah 6:8). You have met my needs so that I can meet the needs of others.

While some celebrate this season, others deeply grieve. Be near to the broken-hearted and save those who feel crushed (Psalm 34:18). Remind people who are alone that You are always with them.

I pray that anyone who does not know You, would feel the warmth of Your presence in their heart in this season and fill them with the joy that only You can provide.

I pray all this in Your Holy name.

Amen.