Virginia Gov. Youngkin warns against Dem candidate's centrist label, says she'll end cooperation with ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin sounded the alarm over efforts to brand Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger as a centrist, as the race to determine his successor tightens.

"She is an extreme-left liberal. She just is, and she presents herself packaged as a moderate because she hasn’t said anything yet," he said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA officer, announced a plan to rescind an executive order that gives Virginia law enforcement authority to help fulfill federal immigration crackdowns.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DECLINES CNN'S INVITATION TO DEBATE REPUBLICAN IN GUBERNATORIAL RACE

"We have had a tremendous relationship with the Trump administration," he continued.

"We've arrested over 4,000 illegal immigrants in Virginia. Members of MS-13, Tren de Aragua, folks that are doing terrible things, and the first thing that Abigail Spanberger wants to do is reverse my executive order.

"This is who she is, and don't believe for a minute that she's moderate."

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER, DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR HOPEFUL, UNVEILS EDUCATION OVERHAUL PLAN AS ELECTION NEARS

Some reports, including one from the Associated Press, have branded Spanberger as a "center-left" Democrat. The Washington Post also tagged Spanberger with the "centrist" descriptor.

Youngkin has been campaigning for Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is challenging Spanberger in the 2025 race.

Though polls have shown Spanberger with a lead, some recent polls suggest Earle-Sears could be closing the gap.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was campaigning with her most of the day yesterday. The crowds are huge. The enthusiasm is high," Youngkin said, adding that he expects the race to be tight.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Spanberger campaign regarding Youngkin's comments and received the following response from a campaign spokesperson:

"As a former federal law enforcement officer, Abigail worked alongside both local and state law enforcement officers to arrest drug traffickers. As a Member of Congress, Abigail had several bipartisan bills signed into law — including one signed by President Trump — to secure our southern border, crack down on dangerous cartels, and combat deadly fentanyl trafficking.

"As Virginia’s next Governor, Abigail’s top priority will always be keeping Virginians safe — that’s why Abigail has the endorsement of the largest police union in Virginia, as well as why she will never attempt to block cooperation between local law enforcement and federal authorities."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.