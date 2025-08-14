Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger declines CNN's invitation to debate Republican in gubernatorial race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., declined CNN's invitation to hold a debate between herself and her GOP rival, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, for the commonwealth's gubernatorial race.

CNN had invited both candidates for a debate to be held in late September or early October. Only Earle-Sears accepted the invitation.

According to her campaign, Spanberger wants only local outlets to host debates rather than national ones like CNN.

"We have declined an offer to participate in a debate hosted by CNN in order to prioritize Virginia broadcasters and ensure the focus remains squarely on issues impacting Virginia," Spanberger campaign manager Samson Signori said in a statement to CNN. "We believe that debates about Virginia’s future should be rooted in Virginia, produced by Virginia media, and accessible to Virginians across the Commonwealth — which is especially important after Winsome Earle-Sears declined a debate that featured three Virginia broadcast partners."

Her campaign said it was in "active negotiations" with WAVY-TV and Northfolk State University to host a debate.

"Abigail Spanberger turning down a CNN debate is beyond absurd. It’s proof she’s terrified of facing voters in an unscripted setting," Earle-Sears Press Secretary Peyton Vogel told Fox News Digital. "In 2022, she infamously pulled out at the last minute. Now she’s running from CNN, one of the friendliest stages she could ask for."

"If she’s too afraid to show up there, what’s she hiding from? She can either step on that stage with Winsome Earle-Sears and defend her record or admit to Virginians that she can’t," Vogel added.

Polls have shown Spanberger maintaining a lead against Earle-Sears. The Decision Desk HQ's average of polls has shown the former Democratic lawmaker with 45% support among Virginia voters, while the Republican is behind with 36%. Democrat Kamala Harris won the state by five points in the 2024 presidential contest.

In 2021, one debate rocked the Virginia gubernatorial race. Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was pressed by then-Republican challenger and current Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his decision to veto a bill that would have allowed parents to be informed about materials provided in Virginia schools.

"I'm not going to allow parents to come into schools and actually take books out, make their own decision," McAuliffe defended the veto. "Yeah, I stopped the bill that – I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

The exchange lit up social media with critics calling McAuliffe's comment an "unforced error" and a costly gaffe.

Youngkin went on to triumph in the election, becoming the first Republican to win the Virginia governor's mansion since 2009. He is ineligible to run in 2025 since state law prevents governors from serving consecutive terms.