Abigail Spanberger, Democratic governor hopeful, unveils education overhaul plan as election nears

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger has vowed to overhaul the state’s education system. The plan aims to strengthen Virginia’s K-12 schools as the state faces a teacher shortage and low rankings on its post-COVID educational recovery.

In addition to addressing the teacher shortage through recruitment and support plans, Spanberger aims to ensure academic rigor while "modernizing crumbling schools." Additionally, she’s looking to reject efforts to take funding from public schools and diverting it to voucher programs.

"Virginia’s kids deserve strong schools that prepare them for success – regardless of their ZIP code," Spanberger is quoted as saying at the top of her plan.

The Education Recovery Scorecard found Virginia ranked 41st in reading recovery between 2019 and 2024, while it ranked 51st – behind all states and D.C. – in math recovery. Additionally, the state ranked 46th in math improvement over the same period.

"The federal pandemic relief dollars may be gone, but the pandemic’s impact lingers in many Virginia schools. Even without federal relief dollars, states could be targeting continuing federal Title I dollars and state dollars to implement interventions which have been shown effective, such as tutoring and summer learning," the organization wrote in a press release announcing Virginia’s rankings.

Spanberger isn’t just aiming to bring more teachers into the classroom, she’s also advocating for higher salaries for Virginia educators, which she believes will help "keep our best and brightest in the classroom."

Education was a hallmark issue of Virginia’s last gubernatorial race with now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe debating parents’ involvement in the classroom. This came as controversy erupted over heated school board meetings in Virgina’s Loudoun County. Many cited McAuliffe’s remark that parents should not tell schools what to teach as their reason for voting for Youngkin, who championed parents’ rights.

In March, Spanberger slammed Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running for Virginia governor as a Republican, when they proposed public school funding cuts. She called the proposal "misguided" and expressed hope that "Democrats in our General Assembly will take the necessary steps to protect these important investments."

Spanberger also appeared to take a swipe at Youngkin in a June interview with Dogwood, seeming to accuse the governor of playing politics with education.

"We have to stop trying to pit parents against teachers or parents against educators for political reasons," Spanberger told Dogwood.

On her website and in her education plan, Spanberger emphasizes her personal interest in Virgina public education as her three daughters are all students in the system.

"As a mom, I’m so grateful for the hardworking, dedicated Virginians who make sure our children have a safe, positive, and productive school day. As Governor, I’ll make sure our educators get the support they need to continue providing a world-class education for our Commonwealth’s kids," Spanberger wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

The Democratic gubernatorial hopeful’s plan also includes efforts to strengthen child care and higher education in Virginia.

For higher education, Spanberger is looking to both make it more affordable for students while also investing in Virginia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The state is home to several higher education institutions, including Virginia Tech, University of Virginia and George Mason University, among others. Its HBCUs include Hampton University, Virginia State University and several others.

In her plan, Spanberger also says she’s looking to ensure that Virginia parents have access to "high-quality child care in their area." However, this push is about more than ensuring good child care, it’s also about improving the state’s worker retention by helping ease the burden on working parents.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sears' campaign but did not receive a response in time for publication.