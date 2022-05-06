ABC's Sunny Hostin condemned by Black, Latino Republicans for disparaging remarks: 'That's racism right there'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin's contention that being a Black Republican was an "oxymoron" and she didn't "understand" Black or Latino Republicans drew outrage from party members on Friday, with accusations of racism and calls for an apology.

Hostin, after guest host Lindsey Granger said she was a Republican on Friday, interrupted her on the ABC daytime gabfest, saying, "I feel like that's an oxymoron, a Black Republican." The panel became visibly uncomfortable as she went on to say, "I don't understand either of you," referring to her and co-host Ana Navarro, who remains a Republican despite her staunch support for Democrats. Hostin then said, "I don't understand Black Republicans, and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

The remarks drew outrage online from the right, and lawmakers and politicians who spoke with Fox News Digital uniformly condemned her comments.

Texas Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores said Hostin's remarks were racist and called on her to apologize immediately.

"That's what you call racism," she said. "That's racism right there, when someone tells you because of the color of your skin, because of where you're from, you have to think a certain way."

"She owes us a huge apology," she added. "I've been told from people from the left I should go back to Mexico. I've been called all kinds of names because I'm running as a Republican. [The media] are completely silent about it because it doesn't fit their agenda. She owes an apology to all of us. She's constantly spreading misinformation, constantly disrespecting our values. Honestly, shame on her and shame on ‘The View.’"

Flores, who was born in Mexico and is pursuing a House seat in Texas' 34th District, said she was raised with conservative values and wouldn't abandon them, whereas Hostin "obviously doesn't understand our culture." Hostin, who is Afro-Latina, openly supports Democrats and fawned over Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the show's interview with her on Friday.

"Honestly, I feel it's a disrespect for her to talk that way because she's obviously sold her values," Flores said. "[Democrats] continue to make promises to us. We've been taken for granted here in south Texas … They want to pretend like we don't exist …. God, family and hard work, that's who we are in the Hispanic community."

Dr. Ben Carson, who ran for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and served as President Trump's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, likened Hostin's logic to a "relic of Jim Crow."

"Freedom is the liberty to pursue happiness on one’s own free will," Carson told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The impudent behavior to tell others how they should think, feel, and live is a relic of Jim Crow and disgusting. Conservative ideals like faith, liberty, community, and life transcend race, sex, and religion. More Americans are coming to that realization and that is why the left is so scared."

Republican National Committee spokesperson and director of Black media affairs Paris Dennard also condemned Hostin's comments.

"The millions of free thinking, independent minded Black and Latino Americans who are in the Republican Party should continue to ignore the personal attacks and attempts to intimidate them by liberals like Sunny Hostin," he told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The view of the RNC is that all minority Republicans are valued, appreciated, and respected and we look forward to welcoming even more into the GOP and seeing the record number of Black and Latino Republican candidates for Congress win in November."

Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Indiana congressional candidate, tweeted in response to the clip, "Hi, Sunny, I'm Black and a proud Republican. I was raised to love America and value the principles of faith, family, personal responsibility, and service to country. I just wanted to introduce myself."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., suggested "The View" invite him on so he could explain why he was a Black Republican, and Texas 28th District U.S. House candiate Cassy Garcia tweeted, "Wow. Criticizing someone’s political views based on their skin color…sounds really ‘woke’ to me. Luckily, we don’t need your approval Sunny."

The offices of Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the lone Black Senate Republican, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who is Cuban-American, declined a request for comment. Scott was the target of racially charged attacks from the left last month for not supporting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will become the first Black woman on the court when she takes the place of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Such sentiments against minorities on the right are not new in left-leaning media. MSNBC host Joy Reid last year compared Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a staunchly conservative Cuban-American, to the treacherous house slave Stephen in the film "Django Unchained," and she's also referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence," a reference to the disparaging term "Uncle Tom" for Blacks seen as deferential to Whites.

Asked for comment on Hostin, Cruz's office pointed to his tweet blasting Hostin for the "blatant racism" on display.

"It’s not difficult to understand," he wrote. "We like low taxes, a secure border & free speech; we want to protect life, we want school choice, and we don’t want socialists in charge of the economy— the list goes on!"

Last year, California Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was called the "Black face of White supremacy" in a Los Angeles Times column, and last month, far-left The Nation correspondent Elie Mystal wrote Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was "an animated caricature of a Black person drawn by white conservatives… The Walker campaign exists as a political minstrel show: a splashy rendition of what white Republicans think Black people look and sound like."

Walker, the frontrunner to win the GOP nomination to take on Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., this fall, responded on "Hannity."

"[W]hat's strange about it is he's not telling everyone that the Democratic Party has left Brown and Black people behind," Walker said. "They forgot all about us, and they not just forgot about us, you look at the policy that's going on, which has nothing to do with color."

A spokesperson for "The View" didn't return a request for comment.