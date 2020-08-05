CNN’s ‘Republican strategist’ Ana Navarro to host Joe Biden campaign event

CNN political analyst Ana Navarro is hosting a Joe Biden campaign event on Thursday despite being labeled a “Republican strategist and commentator” by the liberal network.

Biden’s event is billed as a “Hispanic-focused virtual organizing event and roundtable conversation” that will feature Navarro leading a discussion on the presumed Democratic candidate’s agenda for the Hispanic community.

CNN’s website identifies Navarro as a Republican strategist, but she has been among the mainstream media’s biggest critics of President Trump for years.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Navarro's scheduled appearance on behalf of Biden.

The number of CNN's token pro-Trump pundits dwindled during his presidency. Conservatives such as Jeffrey Lord and Steve Cortes are no longer with the network that now relies largely on so-called Never Trump pundits, such as Navarro, when seeking diversity of thought.

Navarro regularly attacks Trump on social media, but she used to mock Biden with the same passion.

In 2012, long before Trump entered the world of politics, Navarro wrote that Biden had “amnesia for real” when he made a series of gaffes.

Ironically, Navarro took offense to being called part of “the left,” during a bizarre exchange with Cortes in 2019.

“I have asked you in the past and I will ask you again today to stop referring to me as ‘left.’" Navarro said. "Let me remind you that I was a Republican when Donald Trump was a Democrat!”

“You’re a very leftist Republican,” Cortes shot back.

“I was a Republican when Donald Trump was an Independent,” Navarro continued. “The fact that I do not kowtow to Donald Trump does not make me left.”

Meanwhile, CNN political analyst April Ryan pulled out as moderator of a campaign event for 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg last year after receiving backlash for being on the bill for what turned out to be a fundraiser.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.