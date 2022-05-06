Elizabeth Warren explodes on 'The View', claims police could investigate ‘miscarriages’ if Roe overturned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been "madder than hell" since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that overturns Roe v Wade. The outspoken liberal politician continued her strong defense of Roe during a Friday segment on ABC’s The View.

During her guest appearance, Warren offered several extreme hypotheticals on how the U.S. government could abuse women if Roe v Wade is gutted in the near future. She fretted that miscarriages could be "investigated" by the police or that women might be punished for accidentally injuring their unborn babies while picking up packages in the mail.

She also worried that morning-after pills could disappear, in vitro fertilization could be limited, and women’s "most personal choices" would be criminalized.

Warren began her alarmist screed by saying, "It’s that the Supreme Court has not just said we’re not going to have Roe. They have now opened the door to an investigation and an intrusion beyond anything most of us imagine."

She claimed that there could be investigations into contraception: "So, now they’ve opened up the possibility of your contraception - might be a contraception like an IUD that works after an egg is fertilized." The View hosts acted shocked.

She then went even more hyperbolic, adding, "That your miscarriage could - what? Be investigated by the local police?"

She found an even more extreme example: "That you could be monitored – that you lifted a package that was too heavy and threatened a pregnancy."

View co-host Joy Behar expressed concern over morning-after pills being heavily regulated or disappearing and Warren affirmed her fears, adding, "That’s the other problem. The morning-after pills can be gone."

"This is about protecting all of us," Warren added glancing at all the women at the table.

View co-host Sara Haines then brought up In Vitro Fertilization, saying, "This will have ramifications for IVF as well."

Warren agreed.

Haines continued, "And in a time where we talk so much about fertility, women everywhere, especially women that are well-to-do and can afford this, we’re going to be talking about those perfectly genetically tested eggs that are for – ice babies. And that’s going to become a problem."

Warren agreed, then stressed the threat to women everywhere should Roe v Wade be ruled unconstitutional. "It opens the door to criminalizing the most personal decisions, the most personal medical choices that a woman makes," she stated.

"And I – I am deeply shocked that a tiny minority in this country can both capture the Supreme Court and drive it in a direction that the overwhelming majority of Americans – and I’m talking Democrats, Republicans, Independents – do not want to see it go."

"We need to fight back," she concluded.