Ted Cruz fires back after Joy Reid's 'Django' attack: 'Why is MSNBC ok with hosts using overt racial slurs?'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, fired back at far-left host Joy Reid's latest racially charged attack, wondering Wednesday why MSNBC allowed her to get away with it and saying her "condescension" was leading Hispanics to leave the Democrats.

Reid assailed Cruz and compared him to Stephen, the traitorous house slave in the 2012 movie "Django Unchained," for opposing the Democratic voting overhaul known as the For The People Act. Cruz, mirroring language by President Biden about Georgia's Republican voting law, angered Democrats after he called it "Jim Crow 2.0."

"I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of 'my race' are supposed to vote. This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers. Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs ('Stephen from Django')?" Cruz tweeted.

Reid, who also has referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence" and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as a token in the Republican Party, took her criticism of Cruz to personal levels on Tuesday.

"Ted Cruz says a lot of stupid things. He does a lot of stupid things. But I personally, as a person of color, as a Black person, am beyond offended that he would dare use the word 'Jim Crow' when his party is literally a 'Jim Crow' party at this point trying to suppress the votes of people, including in his home state," Reid said, later referring to him as "Stephen from Django Unchained."

Reid's use of the term suggested Cruz was a traitor to his own race.

Reid dramatically defended the For The People Act, saying there may never be free or fair elections again if it doesn't pass.

Republicans have criticized the massive bill as federal overreach that would decimate election integrity.

"The legislation would strip states of their constitutional authority to run elections and allow the federal government to decree what’s best," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., wrote in an op-ed for Fox News. "It would ban voter ID laws, which maintain the integrity of elections in my state and a majority of others ... To put it simply: states don’t need Washington, D.C., to strip them of their authority and impose burdensome requirements to fix problems that do not exist."

