ABC’s ‘The View’ goes off the rails as Sunny Hostin calls Black Republicans an ‘oxymoron’

ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View" went off the rails Friday as co-host Sunny Hostin referred to Black Republicans as an "oxymoron" and said she didn't understand how any Blacks or Latinos could be in the GOP.

During a segment focused on the potential conflict of interest between newly tapped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her partner, CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux, Hostin, co-host Ana Navarro and guest co-host Lindsey Granger broke into an all out war of words, as the former declared she didn't understand Black or Latino Republicans.

The segment began with the co-hosts debating whether it was a potential issue for Jean-Pierre and Malveaux to be in their respective positions given their relationship.

Navarro, Hostin and co-host Sara Haines pushed back on the notion that it created a conflict of interest; however, Granger argued it was necessary to be realistic "about what happens when you're in bed with somebody," and that people didn't want to see situations where the media gives a politician an advantage.

The conversation broke down when Navarro pushed back on Granger, declaring that the ability for people with a relationship to work in government and the media without acting unethically was "a novel idea" for a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Granger declared that she didn't agree with everything Trump did and that she was "a Black woman first."

"Are you a Republican?" Hostin asked Granger, to which she confirmed she was.

"I feel like it's an oxymoron, a Black Republican," Hostin said, interrupting her.

"Why? Your friend right here is a Republican," Granger shot back, referring to Ana Navarro, who identifies as a Republican, although she's now a diehard Democratic supporter and even worked for Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

Granger referenced Hostin's previous admittance to being a Catholic and disagreeing with abortion, but also advocating for abortion to be legal.

"I don't understand either of you," Hostin said, again interrupting Granger.

"No you don't understand yourself then," Granger retorted.

"I don't understand either of you," Hostin repeated. "I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

"Today this is not about me and it’s not about you. It’s about celebrating Karine Jean-Pierre," Navarro chimed in before co-host Joy Behar ended the segment.