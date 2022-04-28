Texas GOP House candidate Mayra Flores rips Teen Vogue for ignoring her in story on Mexican-American Democrat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. House congressional candidate Mayra Flores, R., blasted Teen Vogue on Wednesday for ignoring her and fawning over a fellow-Texas hopeful from the other side of the aisle.

The liberal magazine published a feature on Jessica Cisneros, a Mexican-American Democratic candidate also running for a U.S. House seat in Texas, albeit in a different district than Flores. The Republican Flores, who is running in the 34th Congressional District, took notice of the glowing profile of Cisneros and scolded Teen Vogue.

"I am the only Mexican American born in Mexico running for Congress yet @TeenVogue doesn’t care because I stand with the conservative values I was raised with. We stand for God, Family and Freedom. We will bring the much needed change in South Texas! Dios, Familia, Libertad," Flores wrote to caption Teen Vogue’s Twitter account sharing the Cisneros profile.

Teen Vogue parent company Conde Nast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The profile of Cisneros features a lavish photo shoot and criticizes her opponent as "one of the most conservative Democrats in the House" and "the only remaining House Dem who opposes abortion." Teen Vogue supplied a hair and makeup artist who is credited beneath the story. Cisneros' 28th district, like Flores', borders Mexico in south Texas.

"Cisneros is a new type of candidate for South Texas: She’s only 28 years old, and her campaign events are attended by throngs of young volunteers and the older relatives they've brought along. Her politics represent a shift too: Cisneros supports Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and a more inclusive immigration policy," Teen Vogue reported.

It makes no mention of Flores, who migrated to the United States legally when she was 6 years old. She has been outspoken about the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, noting she has witnessed it firsthand. She faces Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, who moved over from the neighboring 15th District he currently represents to run in the 34th District.

"It’s so important for us to focus on legal immigration and how we can help those good people come here legally where they don’t have to go through such a dangerous journey," she said on "FOX & Friends" earlier this month.

She has also stressed the need for improved border policies ahead of Title 42’s repeal and said the residents of South Texas are fed up.

"Wanting to put the families of South Texas first should not be political," she said. "We are tired of the corruption."

