‘The View’ loses it over report Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade: ‘I see fascism down the line’

The set of ABC's "The View" broke down Tuesday as the liberal co-hosts lost it over a leaked report that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively removing federal protections for abortions and sending the issue back to the states.

The co-hosts dedicated the first two segments of the show to railing against the possibility the landmark Supreme Court decision could be overturned, warning it could lead to "fascism," and that women would subsequently die from attempting their own abortions.

Co-host Joy Behar described waking up during the night and being unable to go back to sleep after seeing the news about the leak. "It's that devastating," she said.

Behar claimed a number of the Supreme Court Justices "lied" about overturning Roe v. Wade during their Senate confirmation hearings.

She then played a string of video clips showing Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch answering questions on Roe v. Wade during their respective hearings.

"It sounds to me that all of them felt that there was precedence set, and that they would honor the precedent. And now it's the complete opposite is happening, not that I'm surprised," Behar said.

"My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they'll go after gay marriage and maybe … Brown v. Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit. So I see fascism down the line here," she added.

Brown v. Board of Education overturned Plessy v. Ferguson, which found "separate but equal" racial segregation constitutional and was considered settled legal precedent at the time.

Co-host Sunny Hostin stated that her Catholic faith led her to believe abortion was "wrong," but that she didn't want to impose her beliefs on other people, while co-host Sara Haines claimed that overturning Roe v. Wade would "not in any way stop abortions or reduce abortions."

"It will reduce safe abortions, and it will cost lives," Haines declared.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, appearing angry, ended the second segment declaring that nobody was going to tell her what to do with her body.

"This is my body and nobody, you know – you got people telling me I gotta wear a mask or don’t wear a mask or do this – everybody wants to tell me what to do, but you won’t let me make my decision about my body," she said. "You are not the person to make that decision. My doctor, and myself, and my child, that’s who makes the decision."

The 66-year-old did not further explain her child's role in the decision to abort.

"If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things: Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly. It’s not something that you can just do. It is a hard, awful decision that people make," she added.

"And if you don’t have the wear with all to understand that, to start this conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you.' If you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in Hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not okay," she said.