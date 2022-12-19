'The View' highlights in 2022: Whoopi suspended for Holocaust comments, Sunny Hostin calls GOP women 'roaches'

ABC's "The View" started off the year with a bang as co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the Holocaust was not about race. Later in the year, fellow co-host Sunny Hostin got into hot water by comparing Republican women voters to cockroaches.

During a January episode of "The View," Goldberg declared that the Holocaust wasn't about race.

"It’s not about race," Goldberg said. "It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about."

Goldberg was suspended from the network for two weeks following her comments.

Co-host Sunny Hostin compared White Republican women to cockroaches ahead of the midterm elections in one of her many swipes at Republican voters.

"What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican," Hostin said during a November episode of the show. "It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid [roach spray], right?"

She also defended her comments days later and accused one of her fellow co-hosts of twisting her words.

"What I used a metaphor, really more in a simile, and I said White women, Republicans, I just read a poll that suburbans are now voting Republican, that is like roaches voting for raid. Now by the way, that wasn’t my joke. Let me finish. That wasn’t my joke," Hostin said on Nov. 8. "It was a joke that I've used on this show a few weeks ago, referring to Latinos and no one had anything to say about it. The last thing I’ll say is, I continued by saying do they want to be in Gilead? Do they want to lose their rights? So you are actually twisting what I said."

The ABC daytime talk show also brought on two new "Republican" co-hosts, Alyssa Farah-Griffin and Ana Navarro. Navarro and Farah Griffin, who both claim to be Republicans, replaced former co-host Meghan McCain after guest hosting the show throughout the year.

Farah Griffin has frequently clarified her political beliefs by noting "as a Republican" before offering her point of view, which is often shut down by her fellow co-hosts.

Hostin took swipes at Black Republicans and Latino Republicans in 2022, including her Republican co-hosts.

"I feel like it's an oxymoron, a Black Republican," she said to guest host Lindsey Granger during a May episode of "The View."

"I don't understand either of you," Hostin repeated, referring to Navarro and Granger. "I don't understand Black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

Hostin has also attacked Latino Republicans for "voting against" their self-interest and suggested after the midterms that Latinos fell for GOP "fear tactics."

"I think, what they do is that they use fear tactics towards Central Americans, South Americans, Cubans," Hostin said while discussing the Republican Party's success with Hispanic voters. "They start with the communism; they start with the socialism. But they’re not really addressing the issues that Latinos face. And I’m surprised that we fall for it."

Actor John Leguizamo agreed with Hostin during the November episode of "The View" and said that Latinos weren't as "media savvy" and that "trigger words get us."

"The View" hosts interviewed Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX., and former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway in 2022, in addition to several interviews with liberal lawmakers. The hosts were also joined by Sen.-elect John Fetterman and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

During the October interview with Cruz, hecklers started yelling "cover climate now" and one yelled "f--- you" at the senator.

"We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go," Goldberg said before cutting to commercial. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin turned to Cruz and said, "they weren't even protesting you."

The hosts then clashed with Cruz after he called out Democrats who denied election results.

The audience booed during Conway's appearance on the show in May while she discussed her time in the Trump administration.

"Let me do something before you say anything else. Listen, this is ‘The View,’ and this is her view, and she’s talking about how she feels and what she knows. Please don’t boo her," Goldberg said to the audience.

Conway clashed with Farah Griffin over their former boss during the appearance after "The View" co-host asked how Conway still defended and continued to support Donald Trump.

"Alyssa, if you're saying that somehow you think that we're supposed to think that you've seen the light and not just see your name in lights, that's not fair," Conway said.

Farah interjected and said that was "such a cheap shot."