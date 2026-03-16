Kid Rock fires back at Conan O’Brien’s Oscars jab, calling it 'not a very good’ joke

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Singer Kid Rock responded sharply Monday to comedian and host Conan O'Brien's jab at him during the 98th Academy Awards.

"I should warn you, tonight could get political, OK? And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock . Yeah, it’s at the Dave & Buster's down the street. A lot of tickets for that," O'Brien said during his Oscars monologue.

O'Brien's comment referenced Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) alternative halftime show, which was headlined by Kid Rock and meant to compete with the Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny .

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The singer himself responded to the jab on Monday, writing on X that it was "not a very good" joke and promoting his "Freedom 250" tour as an alternative.

"I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one," Kid Rock wrote. "Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom - make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour - The Road To Nashville. There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!"

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He included a link to Ticketmaster with dates for his upcoming shows starting in May.

Fox News Digital reached out to O'Brien's representatives for comment.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet also reacted to O'Brien's joke, posting on X : "Literally had no idea the Oscars was even happening until someone sent me this just now. Living rent free in these people’s minds."

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"It’s a testament to the success of the All-American Halftime Show," Kolvet told Fox News Digital. "Over 50 million Americans tuned in, making it the #1 livestream in American history and #2 globally. The event broke containment, and the Halftime Show will never be the same again. We love the free publicity, so thank you, Conan. We’ll see you in 2027!"

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Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.