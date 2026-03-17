Archbishop Hicks celebrates 'beautiful' St Patrick's Day Mass in NYC with Mayor Mamdani in attendance

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Archbishop Ronald Hicks celebrated his first St. Patrick’s Day Mass at the saint’s dedicated cathedral in New York City, expressing awe for a celebration that united New Yorkers and drew the attendance of Democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"The cathedral is filled with people of good faith and goodwill and celebrating our patron saint, Saint Patrick, but also the contribution of the Irish people to this country, to this church, people who built our schools and our parishes, our churches and have contributed faith," Hicks told "The Story" on Tuesday. "It was a beautiful celebration and I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Mamdani, New York City's first Muslim mayor, attended the Mass, as it is almost always custom for the mayor to do so, and Hicks expressed he was "very happy" about his attendance. The mayor had not attended Hicks' installation as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York in February.

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"Since my installation, I've had the opportunity to speak with him on the phone, be at breakfast with him at an event, and also speak with him personally, just one on one. So, I'm getting to know him, and it's been good so far, and I was just glad that he, and so many people, were here today," the archbishop said.

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"I think St. Patrick's Day, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, is a place where we can unite people together into what is the common good, what is the best for our city, how do we act together in a way that brings out the best. It was a great representation today at this Mass," he continued.

Hicks said young people "across the country" are showing enthusiasm for the faith.

"Younger people are being attracted to God, to faith, to something of meaning, something of purpose, and they're finding it in the church," Hicks told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. "We, as a church, have to be a church that not only welcomes and says, ‘Hey, you're the next generation,’ but welcome them now and make sure that they're included in this church to build up this wonderful family of God that we have, as a living church, as a church that celebrates our faith of all ages together."

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Included in the prayer intentions at the St. Patrick's Day Mass was a prayer for those involved in Operation Epic Fury and those who are protecting and fighting for freedom.

"I asked in a special way for all of us to pray for peace, especially in those places that need it most, a true peace that comes from God," Hicks explained. "As we pray for that peace, I also just want to echo what you said, that we as a country continue to pray for all the men and women in our Armed Forces for their protection. Thank God for their service, and as a people, just continue to strive for justice and peace throughout the world, our country, and our city."