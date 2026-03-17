Fetterman condemned by Carville for supporting Iran war, says he's always on wrong side of issues

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Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville blasted Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in a video published on Saturday, arguing his support for the war in Iran is part of a long history of wrong opinions.

Fetterman won the closely watched 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race to help Democrats keep their majority, in a contest that became one of the most contentious battles of that year’s midterms. But since then, he has had numerous public statements and stances that have put him at odds with his fellow Democrats.

Co-host Al Hunt of the "Politics War Room" podcast asked Carville a question from a listener on whether he thinks any Democrats will be "suckered" into supporting President Donald Trump or even just pausing criticism of him amid the war in Iran.

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"That train has left the station," Hunt replied to the listener, noting that there had been a handful, but nonetheless, "This war is going so badly that anyone jumping on that train — I'm mixing my metaphors now – it would be a kamikaze mission. So the answer is, ‘No.’"

"Can I say a public prayer?" Carville asked as he began to offer his own response. "John Fetterman, whatever you do, keep your position. Don't change. We don't want you. Stay right where you are. Because you've been wrong about every g------ thing that you've ever said, and we don't want you to break your streak."

He continued, "And can I assure you that the fact that you think it's a good idea is not going to matter one wit to any Democrat," appearing to go on to suggest that, if anything, Fetterman’s opinion may make Democrats even more against the war.

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"It might get your name in the paper more," Carville said, dismissively, "F------ a—----."

Fetterman has made headlines for his commentary on the war in Iran.

In early March, Fetterman wrote that he’s "not sure why it’s controversial to anyone to appreciate and celebrate wiping out 49 leaders of one of the most evil regimes in recorded history," after Trump announced the potentially four-week mission was ahead of schedule after discovering several top Iranian officials being targeted were reportedly in the same area and could be taken out at once.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman’s office and did not receive an immediate reply.

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