Joy Reid says US is 'marginally' better than Iran, compares pro-life laws to Islamic regime

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Far-left podcast host Joy Reid argued that the United States is only "marginally better" than Iran and compared American pro-life laws to the oppressive tactics of the Iranian regime.

Appearing on the "One54 Africa" podcast March 11, Reid made the comparison as U.S. forces continue Operation Epic Fury, a military campaign targeting Iran.

"Our regime has secret police. They have secret police," Reid said, sitting alongside host Akbar Gbajabiamila and comedian Godfrey.

"Our regime is oppressing women, taking away abortion rights, taking away women’s rights in like 26 states, some states where they’re trying to have the death penalty for having an abortion. They also oppress women," she added.

AMERICANS KNOW IRAN IS OUR ENEMY. IT’S TIME ESTABLISHMENT POLITICIANS AGREED

Reid, who was fired last year by MS NOW when it was still called MSNBC, opened by clarifying she wasn’t arguing the Iranian regime is "not bad," but rather placing the U.S. on a similar moral level.

She also claimed Iran has the "highest rate" of women in STEM fields. Reid argued the U.S. is "kicking women out" of the military and universities, making it harder for them to work in science after the rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) mandates.

"So, we’re marginally better. And we’re doing it for Christianity. They’re doing it for Islam, right?" said Reid.

BROADCAST BIAS: FROM 'WITHOUT EVIDENCE' TO WAR PANIC, THE MEDIA TARGET TRUMP AND AMERICA

The former cable news host, whose show was canceled by MSNBC last year, also argued that Iran’s hostility toward the West is justified, pointing to the 1953 coup backed by the U.S. and Britain.

"We get told, particularly when it comes to Arabs and Muslims and Africans, that people are just diabolically evil for no reason. That they do things because they're just, they hate our freedoms," Reid said.

"But it turns out there's a lot of reasons Iran should hate us. We took their freedom. And we don't get told that."

AMERICAN WHO FLED IRAN SAYS CITIZENS 'DESPERATE' FOR FREEDOM, PRAYING FOR ISLAMIC REGIME TO FALL

President Donald Trump has not provided a timeline for the conclusion of what he previously called an "excursion" but said the mission is ahead of schedule. At least 13 U.S. troops have died in the conflict.

The Pentagon announced a formal investigation into a Feb. 28 strike after Iranian officials claimed more than 100 children were killed at a school next to a military compound.

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