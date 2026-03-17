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US Education

Federal judge strikes down Ten Commandments displays in several Arkansas school districts

Obama appointee rules law 'coercive,' setting up potential Supreme Court showdown

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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A federal judge in Arkansas has permanently blocked several school districts from displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms on Monday, calling the state law a tool for "proselytizing" children.

In April 2025, Arkansas passed Act 573, aiming to return the Ten Commandments to public schools. Supported by Republicans, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, supporters argued they are a foundational document for American law and history.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, struck down the law for several major districts on March 16. Brooks argued the law’s only purpose was to spread religious doctrine rather than serve a secular educational goal.

"Act 573’s purpose is only to display a sacred, religious text in a prominent place in every public-school classroom," Brooks wrote.

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Framed poster of the Ten Commandments

A copy of the Ten Commandments is posted along with other historical documents in a hallway at the Georgia Capitol on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

"And the only reason to display a sacred, religious text in every classroom is to proselytize to children. The State has said the quiet part out loud," he added.   

The judge also referred to the law as "coercive," claiming it "admits there is no educational purpose in displaying the Ten Commandments."

The specific version of the Ten Commandments comes from the Protestant King James Bible. Several parents cited in the lawsuit practice different faiths, including Judaism, Catholicism, and Unitarianism, or do not practice a religion and took issue with the posters in school.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES LAW REQUIRING DISPLAY OF TEN COMMANDMENTS IN TEXAS CLASSROOMS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Ten Commandments displayed in Texas classroom.

A copy of the Ten Commandments is displayed in a classroom at Bagdad Elementary School in Leander, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2025. The displays were placed in accordance with a state law requiring school districts to post them in classrooms. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

Brooks noted that because the posters are on the walls of the school, students are unable to avoid reading them. 

He wrote: "Children cannot similarly avoid reading the Ten Commandments posted in their classrooms for thirteen years of compulsory schooling."

The ruling is not a statewide ban but impacts several large school districts in Arkansas. It comes after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the way for a similar law to move forward in Louisiana, requiring the Ten Commandments posters in schools.

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If courts remain split on the issue, it could reach the Supreme Court. Arkansas leaders are already vowing to fight back.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gov. Sanders wrote, "In Arkansas, we do in fact believe that murder is wrong and stealing is bad. It is entirely appropriate to display the Ten Commandments — the basis of all Western law and morality — as a reminder to students, state employees, and every Arkansan who enters a government building, and I look forward to appealing this suit and defending our state’s values."

The Arkansas Attorney General’s office confirmed the state intends to appeal the ruling. Jeff LeMaster, communications director for Attorney General Tim Griffin, told Fox News Digital, "We are reviewing the opinion and will appeal."

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Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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