'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin slams right for being 'divisive,' doesn't address Nikki Haley remarks

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin criticized Republicans on Wednesday for being "divisive" on Wednesday and did not address the comments she made on Tuesday about former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"I hear Republicans talking about the divisiveness of the left, and the divisiveness of the Democrats. Well, this was just a prime example of divisiveness," Hostin said, arguing that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., could have called Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass., and asked for help with the migrants instead of just sending them to Martha's Vineyard.

Co-host Sara Haines made a similar point earlier in the segment and argued that blue states would take migrants "in the interim" and argued that DeSantis was being "political" and theatrical."

"His point was he was calling out blue states that are more liberal and welcoming. I actually think that could be a great solution. It’s clearly theatrical and an ambush when they withheld information on purpose and would surprise showups to say, see? You guys can’t do this either. The point is there are people – call them on their bluff. If blue states and I’m one of those people that would be, like, come here. There are people here that would take people in the interim. Come here, and then if blue states do turn them away after being warned, creating resources, having an organization, immigration specialists, lawyers, et cetera, then they look bad, but don’t throw them out and use them like props in a game," she said.

During Tuesday's episode of "The View," the hosts were discussing potential Republican and Democratic 2024 presidential candidates. After co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested Haley as a potential Republican candidate, Hostin called Haley a "chameleon" because she doesn't go by her first name and instead goes by her middle name, Nikki.

Haley has gone by Nikki since her childhood. Farah Griffin and Haines pushed back on Hostin's claim.

"So Nikki Haley’s gone by Nikki since she was a child. It’s documented in high school. I wouldn’t be shocked if somebody, an Indian woman growing up in South Carolina at that time, she actually did to avoid prejudice," Farah Griffin said to Hostin later during Tuesday's episode. "So I just want to be careful about critiquing her for going by a name she has always gone by."

Hostin said, "Yes, there are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicities, so that we can pass …"

Haines then pointed out that Hostin also does not use her really name, Asunción.

"Yes, most Americans can’t pronounce Asunción because of the under-education in our country," Hostin responded.

Haley responded to Hostin's comments on Twitter and said it was "racist" of Hostin to judge her name.

"Thanks for your concern, Sunny," Haley said. "It's racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate – and I'm proud of that. What's sad is the left's hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn't your birth name."