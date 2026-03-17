Republican senators blast Democrats for 'fear-mongering' over election security SAVE Act

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Republican senators are blasting Democrats as the Senate prepares to take up the SAVE Act this week, accusing them of "fear-mongering" and standing in the way of what they argue are common-sense election safeguards.

"This is paranoid fantasy, mingled with fear-mongering, and we can't allow the Democrats to continue to weave this false narrative," Utah Sen. Mike Lee told "The Ingraham Angle."

Lee’s comments came in response to questions about Democratic claims that the legislation could lead to eligible voters being improperly removed from voter rolls.

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"These [claims] are about as trustworthy as Chuck Schumer's cheeseburgers, and we've got to identify them as such," he said.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt accused Democrats of wanting to "cheat" Monday on "Hannity," arguing they are blocking straightforward, "common-sense" election measures like voter ID requirements and proof of citizenship.

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"Whether it's Trump derangement syndrome or the left has totally captured the Democrat Party, they're wrong on this," Schmitt said. "I think it's a very important week for us in the Senate."

He added that the legislation, a priority for President Donald Trump, is critical to "secure our elections and protect our kids," referring to efforts to tie-in a handful of social issues Republicans prioritize, including banning transgender treatments for minors and cracking down on transgender athletes in sports.

"When President Trump gave his really memorable and stirring second inaugural address, he talked about a return of common sense, and that's really what this is about," Schmitt said.

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"[These are] 80/20… 90/10 issues."

Trump has threatened to withhold his signature on all other legislation until the SAVE Act is passed.