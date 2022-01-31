'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Holocaust wasn’t about race: ‘These are two White groups’

ABC’s "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg declared the Holocaust was "not about race" despite the systematic killing of an estimated six million Jews, leading to sharp criticism of the outspoken liberal.

The daytime gabfest was in the midst of a conversation about a Tennessee school district voting to remove a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from its curriculum due to "inappropriate language" and an illustration of a nude woman. "Maus" by Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

'MAUS' BOOK ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST BANNED IN TENNESSEE SCHOOL DISTRICT: REPORT

Ana Navarro mentioned a Florida bill that could prevent any conversation in schools that makes students feel uncomfortable race or gender, prompting Sunny Hostin to ponder if teaching students about topics like the Holocaust could eventually be prohibited.

"The holocaust isn’t about race," Goldberg said as her co-hosts appeared stunned.

"No, it’s not about race," Goldberg continued.

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY - WHY WE MUST NEVER FORGET

Joy Behar said, "Well, they considered Jews a different race."

"It’s not about race," Goldberg reiterated.

"What is it about?" Behar asked.

"It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about," Goldberg said.

"But it’s about a White supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies," Navarro said as Goldberg attempted to speak over her.

"But these are two White groups of people," Goldberg said as her colleagues disagreed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was told Nazis didn’t consider Jewish people to be "White" but continued with her point nonetheless.

"You’re missing the point," Goldberg insisted. "The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black, or White, cause Black ,White, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other."

Goldberg was pilloried online for her take, as Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler believed in a "master race" and attempted the complete elimination of the Jewish race in Europe.

One writer said Goldberg's statement perfectly captured "the absolute ignorance of the non-Jewish world, encouraged by the mainstream media, when it comes to understanding the Holocaust," adding Goldberg should "open a god---n book."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.