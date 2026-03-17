Fox News Digital tops news brands for 60th straight month in multiplatform minutes with dominant February

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Fox News Digital continued to dominate its competition in February, delivering over 3.5 billion multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore, and leading all news brands and broadcast networks for the 60th consecutive month.

Fox News also led the competition with over 1.7 billion multiplatform views, finishing ahead of The New York Times (1.38 billion), CNN (682 million), CBS News (405 million), NBC News (264 million) and ABC News (142 million). Fox News Digital also saw 37% year-over-year growth in total digital unique multiplatform visitors with 165 million.

Fox News finished February by continuing its run as the go-to brand on YouTube, topping all news brands and broadcast networks, according to social media analytics firm Emplifi. The news brand delivered 370 million video views last month to lead all brands in viewership.

Fox News' mobile app drew 6.6 million unique viewers in February, leading CNN's mobile app, which had 3.4 million unique viewers.

FOX NEWS DELIVERS BEST JANUARY EVER ON YOUTUBE, LEADING ALL NEWS BRANDS WITH MASSIVE GROWTH

On social media, Fox News led all brands with interactions, according to Emplifi and Shareablee.

The brand produced 134 million social media interactions last month, with 61 million on Facebook, 25.9 million on Instagram, and 6.1 million on X.

Fox News drove 40.5 million interactions on TikTok, which is a 49% increase compared to 2025.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-RATED NON-ELECTION YEAR EVER, ‘THE FIVE’ CONTINUES HISTORIC RUN

February was Fox News' third-best month ever for social media views, which hit 2.4 billion.

The month's major news included the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy, President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, the political battle over funding for ICE, and the beginning of the war in Iran.

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Fox Business' website drove 172.1 million multiplatform minutes last month, finishing third in the business competitive set.

The business site also delivered 100.5 million multiplatform views, as well as 27.4 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.

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