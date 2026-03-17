Harlem Globetrotters’ 100-year legacy explored in new Fox Nation special

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For generations, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained basketball and non-basketball fans alike with their incredible stunts and family-friendly atmosphere. Now for its centennial anniversary, the organization is going all out to celebrate its past and look towards the future — and Fox Nation is streaming it all.

"Harlem Globetrotters: America's Greatest Show," the nearly hour-long special on Fox Nation, dives deep into the historic journey of the world-famous exhibition basketball team that blends theatrics and athletics to put on an unforgettable show.

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Hosted by "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones, he interviews some of the most prominent names associated with the team, including Harlem Globetrotters President Keith Dawkins and players Torch, Cheese and Wham. Jones also receives expert analysis from a panel of historians and a list of prominent personalities including Savannah Bannanas founder Jesse Cole, former sports anchor Sage Steele and entertainer Christopher Reid.

Dawkins opened up about the legacy of the Harlem Globetrotters during a recent appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," explaining how the organization has been able to use themes like family and laughter to bring people together and enjoy time with each other.

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"When they [fans] come to a Globetrotters game, it is like, we are all in the same family, right?" he said. "It is like everyone is laughing, there is joy, there is hope, there are possibilities. It just brings all of humanity together around the globe. And I think that has been the secret sauce for 100 years."

Dawkins emphasized the need for the team to adapt to modern times, citing that the world has changed — as have fans' expectations.

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"I think some of the common themes of just laughter and fun spread across generations," he continued. "But you're right, I mean, the world has changed since the '70s, right? So we need to swim down all the pathways where the audience resides. We need to be in gaming, we need be in social media, content on every screen, as well as the awesome things that they do on the court."

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As part of the Harlem Globetrotters' centennial anniversary, the team is hitting the road for its aptly-named "The 100-Year Tour." In addition to performances at North American venues, the organization will also travel to dozens of international destinations from Spain all the way to Australia.

Video game publisher Acclaim also announced the upcoming release of a game based on the team, titled "Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters," and is coming to both PC and consoles later this year.

"Harlem Globetrotters: America's Greatest Show" is streaming now on Fox Nation.