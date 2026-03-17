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Harlem Globetrotters’ 100-year legacy explored in new Fox Nation special

'Harlem Globetrotters: America's Greatest Show' celebrates team's century-long history, streaming now on Fox Nation

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
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Harlem Globetrotters celebrate their centennial year with brand-new tour Video

Harlem Globetrotters celebrate their centennial year with brand-new tour

SportProsUSA's Thomas Petersen and Harlem Globetrotters President Keith Dawkins discuss their love of basketball and the benefits of the sport while the ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts learn how to perform trick shots with some of the players.

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For generations, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained basketball and non-basketball fans alike with their incredible stunts and family-friendly atmosphere. Now for its centennial anniversary, the organization is going all out to celebrate its past and look towards the future — and Fox Nation is streaming it all.

"Harlem Globetrotters: America's Greatest Show," the nearly hour-long special on Fox Nation, dives deep into the historic journey of the world-famous exhibition basketball team that blends theatrics and athletics to put on an unforgettable show.

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Hosted by "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones, he interviews some of the most prominent names associated with the team, including Harlem Globetrotters President Keith Dawkins and players Torch, Cheese and Wham. Jones also receives expert analysis from a panel of historians and a list of prominent personalities including Savannah Bannanas founder Jesse Cole, former sports anchor Sage Steele and entertainer Christopher Reid.

Globetrotters players warm up

Globetrotters warm up as fans enjoy legendary antics during the Harlem Globetrotters 100 Years of Legacy tour at Exactech Areana at the Steven C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun)

Dawkins opened up about the legacy of the Harlem Globetrotters during a recent appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," explaining how the organization has been able to use themes like family and laughter to bring people together and enjoy time with each other.

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"When they [fans] come to a Globetrotters game, it is like, we are all in the same family, right?" he said. "It is like everyone is laughing, there is joy, there is hope, there are possibilities. It just brings all of humanity together around the globe. And I think that has been the secret sauce for 100 years."

A spectator gets involved during The Original Harlem Globetrotters Tour at The SSE Arena, London. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

A spectator gets involved during The Original Harlem Globetrotters Tour at The SSE Arena, London. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

Dawkins emphasized the need for the team to adapt to modern times, citing that the world has changed — as have fans' expectations. 

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"I think some of the common themes of just laughter and fun spread across generations," he continued. "But you're right, I mean, the world has changed since the '70s, right? So we need to swim down all the pathways where the audience resides. We need to be in gaming, we need be in social media, content on every screen, as well as the awesome things that they do on the court."

Basketball on empty court

A generic view of a basketball on a court. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

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As part of the Harlem Globetrotters' centennial anniversary, the team is hitting the road for its aptly-named "The 100-Year Tour." In addition to performances at North American venues, the organization will also travel to dozens of international destinations from Spain all the way to Australia.

Video game publisher Acclaim also announced the upcoming release of a game based on the team, titled "Super Basketball Classics Featuring the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters," and is coming to both PC and consoles later this year.

"Harlem Globetrotters: America's Greatest Show" is streaming now on Fox Nation.

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.

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