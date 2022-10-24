'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left.

The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.

"There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera try to say, ‘the election was fair and square and legitimate.’ You know who y'all don't do that to? You don't do it to Hillary Clinton who stood up and said, ‘Trump stole the election.’ You don't do it to Stacey Abrams who said the election was 'stolen.’ They sat here and said it was illegitimate and you guys were fine with it!" he said.

GEORGIA DEBATE MODERATOR ACCUSED OF ‘FAN SERVICE’ FOR SAYING STACEY ABRAMS IS ON ‘SIDE OF PUBLIC OPINION’

Before Cruz could finish speaking, the hosts tried to talk over him.

Whoopi Goldberg said, "That's right! It was!" after Cruz cited Clinton and Abrams' statements about stolen races.

Cruz confronted Goldberg on her apparent hypocritical stance. "Oh, so it's illegitimate when Republicans win, but not when Democrats win?" he asked before she cut in again.

Goldberg argued it was different for Democrats because they "don't storm," referring to the January 6 Capitol riot.

"We don't do that," she insisted.

‘THE VIEW’ HOST JOY BEHAR SAYS GOP ‘CAN’T WIN' BECAUSE ‘DEMOGRAPHICS ARE CHANGING’: ‘THEY HAVE TO CHEAT’

Again, Cruz sought to flip the host's accusations.

"Whoopi, did I miss an entire year of Antifa riots where cities across this country were burning and police cars were being fired upon?" he asked.

As he was speaking Goldberg denied knowing what the senator was referring to, saying "I don't know what an Antifa riot is."

"Your position is the left doesn't engage in violence, really?" he scoffed.

The discussion continued to spiral out of control, with the hosts defending Clinton and Abrams, while Cruz quoted Clinton questioning the legitimacy of both the 2000 and 2016 election results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a speech in 2019, Hillary Clinton claimed the 2016 election had been "stolen" from her. Stacey Abrams never conceded her 2018 gubernatorial race against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, at various points saying "we won."

Last month while on "The View," one co-host even praised Abrams for not accepting the election results.

Sunny Hostin told the Democrat, who is running against Kemp once more in November for governor of Georgia, "When you lost in 2018, you didn’t traditionally concede, which I appreciated because you cited voter suppression."

Last December, the hosts also touted Clinton winning the popular vote in 2016. "She won, yeah," Hostin and Joy Behar agreed.