Sunny Hostin defends 'roaches voting for Raid' comparison, accuses co-host of 'twisting' her words

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin defended a comment she made recently comparing White Republican women voting Republican to "roaches voting for Raid" and accused co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin of "twisting" her words.

"Barack Obama said something that stuck with me. I worry that some of the far-left has become so negative in how they talk about the other party," Farah Griffin began before Hostin pushed back and said "you could both sides this."

Farah Griffin noted her left-wing co-host had called "White Republican woman cockroaches" during an episode from last week.

Hostin and Farah Griffin started to argue and co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts to "tone it down."

"She just said I called White women roaches. Which my mother is a White woman, so I wouldn't say that. Second of all, what I used a metaphor, really more in a simile, and I said White women, Republicans, I just read a poll that suburbans are now voting Republican, that is like roaches voting for raid. Now by the way, that wasn’t my joke. Let me finish. That wasn’t my joke," Hostin said. "It was a joke that I've used on this show a few weeks ago, referring to Latinos and no one had anything to say about it. The last thing I’ll say is, I continued by saying do they want to be in Gilead? Do they want to lose their rights? So you are actually twisting what I said."

Farah Griffin said she was trying to make Hostin consider a point she hasn't considered before and added that she understood Hostin's comment was a "simile."

Goldberg said she couldn't "take it" and the show cut to commercial break.

After the show returned from break, Farah Griffin said she "misquoted" Hostin.

"Some on the left though have taken such a negative approach to people who view things differently. We talk about democracy at this table, my vote, my perspective, my voice, my lived experience matters as much as anyone else’s at this table. And this idea that because someone disagrees with you, we should be name-calling, we should be getting into low blows. The fact that we’re not comfortable with kids watching our politics, that says a lot about all of us. I just think we have a duty, and I’m sure I’m guilty of it," Farah Griffin said.

Hostin has attacked Latino and Black Republicans in previous episodes of "The View" for voting against their "self-interest" by voting Republican.

Hostin called Black Republicans an "oxymoron" during an episode of "The View" in May.

Farah Griffin pushed back on her liberal co-host during the Nov. 3 episode of the show when Hostin made the "roaches" comparison.

"Do we love democracy or not because just saying that, it’s insulting to the voter," Farah Griffin said. "People make decisions about what’s right for their families."

Hostin's remarks were widely criticized by conservatives last week, with some even calling for her termination from the show.