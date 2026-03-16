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Bill Maher makes fun of guest for attending Kamala Harris rally, donating to her campaign

'It really invigorated the people who are already going to vote for her anyway,' Maher said of a concert at Harris' rally

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Maher roasts guest on his podcast for praising Kamala Harris rally Video

Maher roasts guest on his podcast for praising Kamala Harris rally

Bill Maher mocked his guest for praising rapper Megan Thee Stallion's concert at then-Vice President Kamala Harris' rally, saying it appealed to nobody outside her base.

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Bill Maher poked fun at his guest Jerry O'Connell on his podcast Monday after the actor revealed he attended a Kamala Harris rally during the 2024 election.

"Democrats really need to cut loose the celebrities. They're not helping," Maher said on his "Club Random" podcast, repeating one of his common refrains that outspoken liberal celebrities hurt the Democratic Party’s brand. "They don't strike people as normal [because] they're f---ing not. Democrats already have a problem with people thinking that they are not the common-sense crowd. "

He went on to mock such celebrities, saying they "don't act like normal people" and then, as a result, "whatever they're saying just strikes everybody in America who's a normal person as, ‘Oh God, here's more of this stuff where you can't relate to a real life.’"

BILL MAHER RIPS KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK, SAYS IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED, 'EVERYONE SUCKS BUT ME'

Bill Maher speaks

Bill Maher poked fun at his guest Jerry O'Connell on his podcast Monday.

"I went to a Kamala Harris rally. My wife and I donated to the campaign—," O'Connell revealed. 

"Wow. Oof," Maher interjected.

O’Connell continued, "Megan Thee Stallion played and that was pretty f---ing epic, Bill, if you were there. I mean, it really invigorated like excitement, you know?" 

"It really invigorated the people who are already going to vote for her anyway," Maher retorted. "That's who it invigorated."

'KAMALA IS BRAT’: HARRIS REVEALS HOW SCRIPTED HER FAILED 2024 CAMPAIGN WAS WITH STAR-STUDDED EVENTS

Actor Jerry O'Connell speaks

Actor Jerry O'Connell speaks recalled that Megan Thee Stallion performed at Vice President Kamala Harris' rally, saying it was "pretty f---ing epic."

Maher added, "You can jerk each other off all day long. Kamala Harris lost all seven swing states. I mean, she went 0 for seven where the election was. I mean, that's not — you have to almost try to f--- up that badly."

He went on to say the Democrats "lost a crazy contest" against President Donald Trump in 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to former Vice President Kamala Harris’ office and did not receive immediate reply.

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VP Harris

Talk show host Bill Maher blasted former Vice President Kamala Harris for her election loss in 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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