'The View' gabbers agree Latinos 'fall for' Republican 'fear tactics,' tricks: 'Not as media savvy'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin and actor John Leguizamo suggested Wednesday that some Latino voters were tricked by GOP fear tactics in the midterm elections.

The panel discussed the impact of the Latino vote, particularly following last week's election. Although they noted that Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, the group was concerned over shifts of the Hispanic vote towards the GOP, especially in Florida.

Hostin claimed that these gains were the result of Latino voters falling for the "fear tactics" from Republicans rather than based on any political issues.

"I think, what they do is that they use fear tactics towards Central Americans, South Americans, Cubans," Hostin said. "They start with the communism; they start with the socialism. But they’re not really addressing the issues that Latinos face. And I’m surprised that we fall for it."

Leguizamo agreed, "Yeah, because we’re not – we’re not as media savvy maybe as we should be. You know what I mean? As a group. So, trigger words get us. But they get White people, too. Trigger words get White people, too."

"They do. They do. ‘Make America great AGAIN,’" Hostin replied.

"Yeah. Yeah. We know what that means: make America White again. I mean, we know it," he joked.

Elsewhere, Leguizamo admitted that Republicans were better at reaching out to Latino voters in contrast with the Democratic Party.

"Well, you know, we’re the largest – one of the largest voting blocks. We’re also the largest minority in the United States. We’re the oldest ethnic group in America. And we vote. But you have to come us. You have to talk about our issues. You have to knock on our doors. You can’t take us for granted and expect us to be there for you. The Republicans understand better and they’re coming for us. They’re putting in our Spanish radio station, on WhatsApp. They come for us and that’s why Latinos are shifting toward them. But just come for us, Democrats," Leguizamo said.

Co-host Ana Navarro repeatedly denied claims that Republicans are making gains with Hispanics insisting, "They didn’t shift in Arizona!" and "They didn’t shift in Nevada!"

Various other media pundits including former White House press secretary Jen Psaki have also argued that Spanish language "disinformation" was responsible for Republican gains in Florida. It was later reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., won 55% of the Puerto Rican vote along with 50% of all Latino voters in the state.

Hostin also came under fire in May for claiming that she didn’t "understand" Latino and Black Republicans and they were an "oxymoron." Her comments at the time received heavy backlash from minority conservatives.