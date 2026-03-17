Hannity tells Sen Fetterman 'I had you all wrong' in candid apology on new podcast

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Fox News host Sean Hannity apologized to Sen. John Fetterman in a candid moment on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, telling the Pennsylvania Democrat he had him "all wrong" while revealing the "untold story" of their first encounter at Mar-a-Lago.

"Everything I thought about you – and I really believed it – it was wrong," Hannity said.

The Fox News primetime host detailed how he met Fetterman while the senator was visiting President Donald Trump for a private dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The untold story is, I walked up to you and I said, ‘Senator, very nice to meet you.’ I said, 'You should hate me, I'm an a--hole,' and I don't know if you remember that part. I said [it] because, by that time, I'd begun to realize I had you all wrong…"

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"That's the truth about today now," Fetterman replied, referring to political tensions between the left and right wings.

"That's why I'm always committed to [sitting down and having conversations]… and I don't have grudges. I just [like to] have these conversations," he added.

Fetterman, in a wide-ranging sitdown with Hannity, discussed partisanship, the 2022 Senate race against Dr. Mehmet Oz, his independent streak from the Democratic Party base and what it means to put country over party.

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"Whenever there's an opportunity, I'm always going to pick what's the right thing for the country – [regardless of] whatever the party demands," Fetterman said.

Hannity acknowledged how critical he had been of Fetterman during his 2022 faceoff against Oz. Fetterman, however, didn't take the criticism personally.

"I really thought you were somebody you're not. I did not know you," Hannity said, extending his apology.

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"So, I got to know you, we talked that day, [and] you were really cool about it…"

Hannity's full discussion with Fetterman, along with other episodes of the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, are available on Spotify and YouTube.