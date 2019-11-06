Vice President Mike Pence delivers surprise address to the Fox Nation Patriot Awards

Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise appearance at Fox Nation's inaugural Patriots Awards on Wednesday evening, addressing the sold-out crowd via video.

"To my friend Pete Hegseth, Steve [Doocy], Brian [Kilmeade] and Ainsley [Earhardt], to all the great American patriots gathered tonight from near and far ... it's my honor to participate in this first-ever Fox Nation Patriot Awards," said the vice president.

"Like all of you, President Trump and I know well that freedom isn't free, that America is the land of the free only because it is the home of the brave," Pence continued, referencing the recent U.S. military operation in northern Syria that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"America and the world are safer ... proving once again that the Armed Forces of the United States are the greatest force for good that the world has ever known. And President Donald Trump and I are proud to stand with all the men and women who wear the uniform of the United States. And we're proud to stand with our first responders and generations of Americans who have gone before them serving our country."

The Fox Nation Patriot Awards recognized six Americans who have demonstrated steadfast dedication to our nation and its patriotic values. In the words of the event's emcee, "Fox and Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth, "This is the Oscars of what really matters."

Among those honored at the Patriot Awards was Marine veteran Sgt. Rob Jones, who was a combat engineer when he was injured by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2010. Jones suffered catastrophic injuries that destroyed both of his legs below the knees. He said that he realized quickly that, "I still wanted my life to be something I could be proud of. I wanted my life to be something that made a difference in the world."

Jones went on to dedicate his life to proving that wounded veterans can still make a difference in society. Among his many incredible feats, Jones completed 31 marathons in 31 days in 31 cities across the country. In July 2019, Jones announced that he will run for the Republican Party's nomination in the 10th Congressional District of Virginia to challenge Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.

On Wednesday evening, while accepting his award, Jones said, "What I've done is just accept whatever situation that I have and just move forward with what I can affect ... I had a great purpose -- creating a story about veterans that we could all use."

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

"Tonight, you're not just honoring six patriots here," Pence concluded. "You're following the example of generations of Americans who lived out our 16th president's pledge to care for them that shall have borne the battle. And we thank you for that. As our nation prepares to commemorate Veterans Day on behalf of President Donald Trump and myself -- let me thank you all for tonight's Patriot Awards and for starting this new tradition."

FNC will present a one-hour program dedicated to the Patriot Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 10 p.m. ET.