Carville predicts Trump will leave office next year out of frustration after midterms

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Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville predicted in a video published Monday that President Donald Trump will resign by this time next year after the midterm elections.

Carville, known for bombastic rhetoric and wild predictions, released a video this week titled, "Trump Will Be Gone, Sooner Than You Think!"

"Everything that he tries blows up in his face. And he I'm telling you, I think he's just going to quit next year by this time," he said. "I think he's just going to f---ing walk away because the Democrats control the House and the Senate."

He continued, suggesting that "No one's going to pay attention to him. The fiscal condition of the country is in the - beyond in the ditch. The Iran thing has turned into just a catastrophe of the first order."

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The White House called Carville a "stone-cold loser" and that he suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

"James Carville is a stone-cold loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the White House said. The President was elected with a resounding mandate to reverse disastrous Biden-era policies and unleash a new era of prosperity for our country – and it’s clear that he has delivered for Americans with a secure border, cooling inflation, working-class tax cuts, new trade deals, new drug pricing deals, trillions in investments, and peace through strength policies that eliminate national security threats to our Nation. Only deranged Democrats like James Carville could oppose all these wins for the American people."

Carville has made bombastic predictions before, such as believing before the election that Trump, having returned to the White House, would jail journalists and commentators like himself.

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"When the paddy wagon comes, you and I are going to be in the back of it, bouncing around, and it’s not going to be very much fun, and they will tell you, the judge said, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Carville, Trump said he was going to get rid of the Constitution, I have no choice but to enforce the democratic norms of this country,'" he said in October 2024.

Carville said in November that he would bet money a Democrat will inevitably win the 2028 presidential election and proceed to expand the Supreme Court, with the support of a Democratic House and Senate.

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