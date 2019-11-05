John Rich on honoring American heroes: 'Without them and what they do for our country, we don't have a country'

Country music star John Rich had strong praise Wednesday for American patriots and heroes who he credits with enabling his career in the music industry.

"I've been to so many award shows in my career in the music business, but coming to this one excites me the most," he told Fox News at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rich joined a slew of high profile guests to honor "everyday American heroes who have shown steadfast dedication to our nation."

"We're recognizing the people that never thought they would be recognized but without them and what they do for our country, we don't have a country." — John Rich

"We're recognizing the people that never thought they would be recognized and without them and what they do for our country we don't have a country," the member of Big & Rich said. "If they didn't do what they did, there would be no music business to even think of ... so tonight they finally get their due and I'm proud to be a part of it."

He is scheduled to perform a rendition of "God Bless America," at the sold-out event.

Other famous guests attended the event included the cast of "Duck Dynasty," "Dog The Bounty Hunter" and many more who have committed to supporting modern American heroes.

Rich made headlines earlier this year for his hit song "Shut Up About Politics," which he recorded with a little help from "The Five" during a trip to Nashville and debuted in May. The song soared to the top of the iTunes download charts soon after, and Rich decided to donate more than $50,000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation -- a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled servicemembers.

"Let's just shut up for a minute and have a cocktail and remember that we're still all together in this deal." — John Rich

"Gutfeld and I [wrote] this song 'Shut Up About Politics' and I feel that's how a lot of people feel, no matter if they are Democrat or Republican, they're kind of sick of hearing about it," said Rich at the time. "Let's just shut up for a minute and have a cocktail and remember that we're still all together in this deal."

Rich said he felt compelled to attend Fox Nation's Patriot Awards show to further express his support for the organization, noting that all proceeds from the event will also be donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Rich posed for photos with fans and signed autographs, greeting hundreds of people before the event.

