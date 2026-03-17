Cesar Chavez Day canceled by unions after 'troubling' sexual allegations against civil rights leader

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Celebrations for what would have been civil rights activist Cesar Chavez's 99th birthday are being canceled ahead of what's being described as "deeply troubling allegations" against the historic figure.

Across the country, several local organizations began canceling their upcoming celebrations in anticipation of an upcoming story that is expected to share concerning reports about the former labor union advocate.

As cancellations grew, the United Farm Workers (UFW), an organization co-founded by Chavez, released a statement on Tuesday confirming allegations were being made, including ones involving abuse of young women or minors. In response, the UFW announced it would no longer take part in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.

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"We have not received any direct reports, and we do not have any firsthand knowledge of these allegations," the statement read. "However, the allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose."

The statement continued, "The United Farm Workers will not be taking part in any Cesar Chavez Day activities. Instead, we call on our allies and supporters to take part in immigration justice events and acts of service to support farmworkers or empower vulnerable people in their own communities."

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The Cesar Chavez Foundation also released a statement on Tuesday expressing how "deeply shocked and saddened" the organization was at the allegations.

"In partnership with the UFW, we are establishing a safe and confidential process for those who wish to share their experiences of historic harm, and, if they choose to, participate in efforts toward repair and reconciliation. In addition, we are investing time and resources to ensure the Foundation promotes and strengthens a workplace culture that is safe and welcoming for all," the foundation said.

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It continued, "We ask for our community’s patience as we learn more. Throughout this process, our organization and our partners in the movement will continue our work together to protect and uplift the families and communities that we serve."

Both the Cesar Chavez Foundation and the UFW referred to their original statements when reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

It is unclear at this time what the source of the allegations are and the details surrounding them.

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Chavez has been a longtime-celebrated figure in the Democratic Party as a model for labor rights. However, Chavez has also reportedly spoken out against illegal immigration, calling illegal aliens a threat to union workers.