Talarico confronted on past tweets accusing White people of spreading 'virus' of racism

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Texas Senate candidate and rising Democratic star James Talarico was asked about some of his past controversial tweets as he continues to campaign in the Lone Star State.

Talarico took part in a special "Raging Moderates" panel on Saturday at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, where he was asked about his 2020 tweets referring to the "virus of racism" and how White people are guilty of spreading it.

"White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious," Talarico wrote after the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

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He added, "The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter."

Talarico argued that his comments were taken "out of context" to target his growing campaign.

"I think it's important to recognize with all the attacks that are coming from MAGA toward our movement right now, all of them depend on taking these things out of context," Talarico said on Saturday. "All of them depend on cutting some of the quotes before they end, or cutting them at the beginning, to kind of paint them in the worst possible light."

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Talarico remarked that, while he would have used different words in hindsight, he was ultimately talking about the "responsibility to combat racism."

"[W]ould I word it differently? Would I use a different metaphor? Maybe, but I still believe that racism is wrong and I still believe that we all have a responsibility to combat it. And I think it’s telling when some people are triggered by that. And so, I, of course, looking back at some of these old statements from years ago, would maybe word them differently or communicate them differently, but the values that I hold are still the same," Talarico said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Talarico's campaign for comment.

Since Talarico's Democratic primary win against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, several of his past controversial tweets and statements have resurfaced.

In one video from 2021, Talarico was seen saying on the Texas House floor that God was "non-binary" while opposing a bill to ban men from women’s sports.

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"God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is non-binary," Talarico said, adding, "Trans children are God’s children, made in God’s own image."