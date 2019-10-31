Must Watch: Award-winning, disabled Marine says he wanted his life 'to be something that made a difference'

"Just because a wounded veteran is injured in some way doesn't mean that they're broken or incapable of contributing to society... that mission is what gets me out of bed in the morning and keeps me going even when it starts to hurt," said Marine veteran Sgt. Rob Jones, who ran 31 marathons in 31 days in 31 cities across the country.

Jones completed that incredible feat in 2017, but it was not his first and it's unlikely to be his last.

On Nov. 6, Jones will receive Fox Nation's inaugural "Most Valuable Veteran" award during the Patriot Awards in St. Petersburg, Fla. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Sgt. Jones was a combat engineer in the Marine Corps when he was injured by the blast of an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2010.

"I was in the process of trying to clear out a danger area of IEDs and an IED found me first and that resulted in double above-knee amputations," Jones told Fox Nation.

"I realized pretty quickly that just because I was missing my legs above the knee now that didn't mean that my life's mission had changed. I still wanted my life to be something I could be proud of. I wanted my life to be something that made a difference in the world," he said.

Instead of simply relearning how to walk, Jones set out to become an example of what wounded veterans can achieve.

"I was able to go to the Paralympics in 2012 and win a bronze medal in rowing. I was able to in 2013 to [2014] ride my bike from Maine to San Diego. In 2017, I was able to run 31 marathons in 31 days and 31 different cities. And I did all of that to show that no matter what your circumstances, veterans can stay in the fight," he said.

In July 2019, Jones announced that he will run for the Republican Party's nomination in the 10th Congressional District of Virginia to challenge Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.

