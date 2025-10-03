UNC professor reinstated after ‘threat assessment’ of ‘political violence’ concerns, ties to far-left gun club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor with ties to an anti-fascist gun group has been reinstated after being placed on administrative leave earlier this week over concerns that he was voicing support for political violence.

"The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has performed a thorough threat assessment of Teaching Associate Professor Dwayne Dixon based on recent reports and expressions of concern that he is an advocate for political violence," Vice Chancellor for Communications and Marketing Dean Stoyer said in a statement Friday.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, school officials said they "found no basis to conclude that he poses a threat to University students, staff and faculty, or has engaged in conduct that violates University policy."

STUDENT UPROAR ERUPTS AT ELITE COLLEGE AFTER PROFESSOR PUT ON LEAVE OVER TIES TO FAR-LEFT GUN CLUB

"As a result, the University is reinstating Professor Dixon to his faculty responsibilities, effective immediately," Stoyer added.

Dixon was placed on administrative leave earlier this week after Fox News Digital reported on his involvement with Redneck Revolt, an organization established in 2016 and described by the Counter Extremism Project as a "far-left group" that "stands against capitalism and the concept of the nation-state, including its symbols such as police, prisons and courts."

Fox News Digital previously obtained a video of a 2018 panel hosted by Harvard University’s Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights, in which Dixon spoke for about 30 minutes about Redneck Revolt’s presence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, while advocating for armed political action – painted as self-defense – against White supremacists, Nazis and fascists. He went on to describe the "far-right" as "filled with murderous rage," but at no point defined the term "far-right."

HARVARD FACULTY EXPRESSED SUPPORT FOR POTENTIAL LEFT-WING POLITICAL VIOLENCE DURING 2018 PANEL

"Let the Nazis assemble and speak in public, and they will attack you, and then they're going to come for the people you love," said Dixon. "To paraphrase Robert F. Williams … Robert F. Williams of Monroe, North Carolina, my struggle is against White supremacy, not for civil rights. I'm here to smash White supremacist capitalism, not defend civil society."

The video was initially posted to the center’s YouTube page on Feb. 3, 2018, and remained public until Fox News Digital’s Monday report that Dixon had been placed on administrative leave.

The initial decision to sideline Dixon sparked an uproar on UNC’s campus, with members of the university’s community rallying in support – and against – the professor on Wednesday.

UNC PROFESSOR ON LEAVE OVER TIES TO FAR-LEFT GUN CLUB ONCE HEADLINED HARVARD PANEL ON ARMED ACTIVISM

Dozens of students and faculty members convened in front of the school’s South Building, with many individuals wearing masks and holding flags, WRAL reported.

Signs saying "Reinstate Dixon" and "UNC, Stop Taking Orders From Fascists" were reportedly placed on the building’s steps as individuals from various campus organizations spoke to the crowd.

"I'm 100% OK with this demonstration here because I'm a free speech advocate, and I think that even if it's not something I agree with, I think everyone has a right to fight for what they believe in," Jack D'Entremont, a UNC student and member of the UNC GOP and local Turning Point chapters, told WRAL. "But you fight with words, you don't fight with calls to violence or actual violence, and I think there's a lot of room for education here for everyone involved."

PROFESSOR AT ELITE COLLEGE BELONGS TO OFFSHOOT OF LEFTIST GUN CLUB CELEBRATING VIOLENCE AT GEORGETOWN: GROUP

The decision to remove – and subsequently reinstate – Dixon comes as officials throughout the country are looking to turn down the temperature surrounding violent political rhetoric following the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk and an attack on a Dallas ICE facility by a gunman who allegedly possessed left-wing views.

"The average student [at UNC] is probably going to be in support or not upset by what happened to Kirk and it's awful," D'Entremont told WRAL. "Regardless of his beliefs, you shouldn't be killed for your beliefs, especially 'cause actions were nothing but good, all he did was talk to people. If you're glorifying it, people have a right to be upset by that."

Dixon previously faced misdemeanor charges as a result of his participation in Redneck Revolt, though he has not been convicted. In 2018, he was charged with simple assault on the night a Confederate statue, named "Silent Sam," was torn down on the UNC campus, but the charges were later dropped.

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON EMPLOYEE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CELEBRATING, DEFENDING KIRK'S DEATH

He also faced a gun crime charge stemming from his connection to an anti-KKK protest in nearby Durham, North Carolina, in which the KKK was present.

Both Dixon and Redneck Revolt were sued by the city of Charlottesville after the Unite the Right rally, with the city accusing the organization of violating anti-paramilitary law.

On Wednesday, Redneck Revolt posted a message to its website saying that the organization disbanded in 2019. A page highlighting Dixon's activism under a tab called "Analysis" was also removed, but has been archived .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dixon is a teaching associate professor of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at the university, according to his biography page. He is set to return to his faculty responsibilities immediately.

"The University continues to reaffirm its commitment to rigorous debate, respectful engagement, and open dialogue in support of free speech, while fulfilling our responsibility to protect the physical safety of the Carolina community," Stoyer added.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.