University of Wisconsin-Madison's ex-diversity officer scrutinized over spending, judgment amid DEI crackdown

The University of Wisconsin-Madison's former chief diversity officer displayed a "significant lapse" in judgment and fiscal responsibility, according to a report, as state and federal lawmakers seek to root out diversity, equity and inclusion programs in education.

Lavar Charleston was removed from his role as chief diversity officer in January, although he remains as a faculty member, according to local outlet FOX 6.

An internal report revealed that Charleston gave most of his employees raises from 10% to 23% without justification, as state lawmakers were attempting to crack down on DEI initiatives within the Universities of Wisconsin system, FOX 6 reported.

EDUCATION DEPT LAUNCHES WIDESPREAD CIVIL RIGHTS PROBE: A LOOK AT WHAT THE AGENCY DOES AS TRUMP EYES SHUTDOWN

Records also show that Charleston spent $18,000 on massage therapy for students and $21,000 on a conference in the resort city of Lake Geneva, according to the outlet.

In December, Charleston said a former provost directed him to spend a $6 million surplus.

Charleston's per-employee spending was the highest on campus, according to the internal report.

NEARLY HALF OF DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION STAFF WILL BE ELIMINATED IMMINENTLY

This comes as President Donald Trump seeks to end DEI programs across the country, including in higher education.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is among roughly 50 universities being investigated by the Department of Education over accusations of racial discrimination by allegedly excluding certain races from specific programs.

Institutions were warned that they could lose federal money over race-based preferences in admissions, scholarships, programs or other activities. The department's investigation focuses on universities' partnerships with the PhD Project, a nonprofit organization that encourages Black, Hispanic and Native American professionals to earn business doctorate degrees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration argues that DEI programs exclude White and Asian American students in violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.