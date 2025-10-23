University drops job posting after DEI requirement exposed, professor says ‘I would not be hired’ today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of Washington professor unleashed on the college’s strict diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) requirements for new hires and a teacher performance rubric that includes a scorecard measuring DEI strategy used to assess potential professor performance.

Stuart Reges, a non-tenured teaching professor at UW’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering , said he wouldn’t have been hired under the strict DEI pledge requirements, despite his academic achievements at the university.

"You have to say that you have deep knowledge of the DEIs in order to get a high rating on all of this," Reges told Fox News Digital. "Funny thing is, I'm convinced I would not be hired if I applied today. There's just no way, even though I've won the Distinguished Teaching Award here at the university."

The University of Washington’s listing for an associate professor of school psychology role includes a mandatory "diversity statement" for all applicants, signifying a pledge to the university’s "commitment to racial equity."

"A one-page diversity statement describing your identity, positionality, experience and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and alignment to the APA's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Framework," the job posting reads . "In addition, describe your philosophy of teaching and learning, including how your work will further the College of Education’s commitment to racial equity and social justice."

Seattle Red radio host Jason Rantz also blasted the university’s hiring policy, saying that "this application process makes it easier to discriminate against conservatives, which is precisely why you won’t hear the far-left faculty speak out," in his recent op-ed.

"The university isn’t looking for diverse thought; it’s enforcing a monoculture of approved political opinions," Rantz added.

In addition to the mandatory application diversity statement, the professor explained that a grading rubric to assess a potential professor's performance includes a section labeled "Diversity," ranking applicants on a scale of poor to excellent.

A "Poor" rating describes the professor displaying "little evidence of potential to contribute to the UW Diversity Blueprint ."

"I've known faculty, very talented faculty who've left because of this kind of pressure and people who won't even apply," Reges explained. "I think a lot of grad students who might've wanted a career in teaching are kind of saying, why bother?"

"I mean, look at all of the crap that you have to deal with," Reges added. "You have to kind of basically make up a statement that's going to make them happy saying the things that you're going to do."

The publicly funded University of Washington’s dedication to "challenge" itself to implement DEI policies brings into question its alignment with President Donald Trump ’s executive order from January titled: "President Donald J. Trump Protects Civil Rights and Merit-Based Opportunity by Ending Illegal DEI."

"Many corporations and universities use DEI as an excuse for biased and unlawful employment practices and illegal admissions preferences, ignoring the fact that DEI’s foundational rhetoric and ideas foster intergroup hostility and authoritarianism," the executive order reads.

In March, the U.S. Department of Education ’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) launched investigations into a number of universities for "race-exclusionary practices in education programs and activities."

The University of Washington was among those universities being investigated.

"The University of Washington does not view diversity and access as being in opposition to merit and excellence, and we remain committed to providing access to excellence for all," a spokesperson for the university told Fox News Digital. "Our hiring practices adhere to state and federal laws in ensuring that race is not a factor in hiring, and the UW has acted proactively when such a violation is known to have occurred."

"Schools, colleges and departments within the University have significant latitude in their hiring practices, however all must adhere to state and federal laws," the spokesperson added.

"The College of Education search referenced in a recent local commentator’s blog post was in compliance with these laws, but to prevent any ambiguity or misinterpretation, we are canceling it and providing additional guidance on hiring practices before it is reposted," the spokesperson continued. "We are also reviewing hiring practices more broadly to ensure that they follow state and federal laws."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House but did not receive a response.

