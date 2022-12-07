Tucker Carlson exposes 'coordinated' effort among FBI, media to alter election by censoring Hunter Biden story

Embroiled in scandal and turmoil, Tucker Carlson probes the Biden family's string of alleged corruption and how the president amassed a family fortune from decades of public servitude during an exclusive two-part Fox Nation episode.

During the two-part "Tucker Carlson Originals" episode entitled ‘Biden, Inc.,’ Carlson dives into how the president and his family supposedly worked together to bring in millions through foreign business ventures - and how the government and media helped cover up the alleged corruption.

"No responsible investor would ever hand money to Jim or Hunter Biden," Carlson said in the episode. "Their only value, and their personal texts make it clear, came from their connection to Joe Biden. On the basis of that connection, they made dozens of deals all over the world, mostly in foreign countries famous for corruption, places like Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Romania."

"But as the Sinohawk scandal illustrates, no place delivered greater dividends than communist China," he continued.

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, detailed in the episode how he worked with Joe's brother, Jim, and Hunter, alongside foreign oligarchs to establish various business deals.



One such venture that ultimately fell flat, Sinohawk, involved a British national and key Chinese figures with close ties to President Xi Jinping.

After various discrepancies over pay and other issues ignited a firestorm, the deal fell through, but Bobulinski said they "defrauded" him and still made millions.

"Joe was used sort of as a brass ring, once again the Biden franchise, the implied understanding he was aware of what Hunter and Jim were doing," Bobulinski said.

Peter Schweizer, an investigative journalist, who has written books on government corruption, has focused his career on uncovering scandals at the highest level of government.

Hunter and his father have taken center stage within Schweizer's focus.

"Really within months of Barack Obama, then President of the United States, literally appointed Joe Biden as the point person on U.S. policy towards China," Schweizer said in the episode.

"That's when you realize something is up, because as in comedy with corruption, timing is everything," he continued.

Schweizer explained how Hunter started amassing a variety of deals with Chinese officials, but questioned what Hunter, himself, would have to offer them.

"The fact that they are shoveling tens of millions of dollars into the Biden family, they are getting something in return," Schweizer said. "Mark my word. The challenge is figuring out exactly what it is."

Biden has historically denied any involvement or knowledge of Hunter's international business dealings, but the pair shared bank accounts and Biden reportedly met with many of his associates, according to records on Hunter’s laptop.

According to Carlson, the FBI, CIA, and Big Tech have buried the scandal to protect those in charge.

After the FBI caught wind that Rudy Giuliani, who was in possession of a copy of Hunter Biden's hard drive at the time, was communicating with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, they took action to suppress it.

Many even argue the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story could have even altered the course of American history through the 2020 election.

"Suppressing the evidence and censoring the story wasn't enough for the feds," Carlson said. "They needed to give Joe Biden cover. They needed to frame the coverage of the story to the extent there was any, they needed to create a narrative, and with help from the throne-sniffers in the media, that's exactly what they did."

As the episode explores, intelligence officials quickly dismissed the story as Russian misinformation in the apparent hopes of re-writing the narrative.

"The mainstream media realized that if the Hunter Biden story was picked up by the mainstream media as the Clinton cash story had in 2015, it was probably going to influence the campaign in a way that they did not want it to be influenced," Schweizer said.

"So they decided, basically, to look the other way and pretend that the Hunter Biden story was not there."