Peter Schweizer: Your money is being used to help bankroll the World Economic Forum in Davos. Why?
At least one group of Americans loves ObamaCare
Take a quick glance at Obamacare’s busted multi-million dollar website and the 3.5 million health insurance cancelation notices hitting American mailboxes and you might be tempted to dub the whole thing a disaster. But it’s not—at least not for the politically-connected crony companies and big money Obama fundraisers poaching your tax dollars to fix the debacle they helped create.