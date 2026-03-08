Valerie Jarrett reveals that President Trump isn't invited to Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett said on Saturday that President Trump has not been invited to participate in the opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center.

According to a press release, the Obama Presidential Center’s grand opening celebrations will begin on June 18 and last through June 21, including "a series of events that bring together the changemakers, community members, volunteers, and supporters who made the Obama presidency a reality and that welcomes visitors to celebrate the power of hope and change."

Jarrett spoke about the upcoming opening ceremonies for the center on MS Now’s "The Weekend" with Jonathan Capehart, who asked, "So when things like this presidential centers or presidential libraries — I was there for President Clinton’s presidential library opening — there are all sorts of dignitaries who are there who are invited. And so I’m just wondering, Valerie, is President Trump invited?"

She gave a response clarifying that only those who played a part in former President Barack Obama’s political journey would be a part of the opening ceremony.

"As I said, this is really a chance for us to celebrate with the people who joined President Obama on this journey, the ordinary people who did the extraordinary things. So, no, but I will say, I hasten to add, that after we open to the public, should President Trump want to come and tour the center, President Obama would be delighted for him to do so."

"That was a very heavy ‘No,’ Valerie," co-host Eugene Daniels chuckled.

"And I’m curious what you think about a country feeling beleaguered, President Obama being the person who represented hope. What does it mean that this center will open under the backdrop of all of that that’s going on in this country right now?" Daniels asked.

Jarrett responded by arguing that at times like this, people need to remind themselves of the value of hope in hard circumstances.

"That’s why it’s more important than ever to have a center like this where people can come together. Not everyone will agree," she said. "In fact, we welcome people who have differences of opinions. We welcome people who didn’t vote for President Obama to realize that we can find common ground, even in these challenging times."

BUREAUCRATS HIDE TRUE PRICE OF OBAMA PRESIDENTIAL CENTER AS TAXPAYERS HIT WITH INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

Daniels went on to ask whether former President George W. Bush would be invited.

"Sure," Jarrett said. "You know, we work really closely with President Bush. And I often say that during the transition, and I was one of the co-chairs of President Obama’s transition, President Bush and his team could not have been more supportive to us when we had the weeks the country or the world experienced the Haitian earthquake, President Bush and President Clinton worked together on the Haitian relief fund. President Obama and President Bush were closely to try to encourage people to take COVID vaccines."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE