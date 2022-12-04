Hunter Biden laptop repairman touts vindication after Musk's bombshell Twitter report: 'I knew the whole time'

The Delaware computer repairman who went public with the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop says he feels "vindicated" after Elon Musk revealed the internal communications showing an effort by Twitter employees to censor the New York Post’s bombshell story on the president's scandal-plagued son.

"Watching Elon release this material over Friday night was very exciting for me because [it proves] what I felt like I knew the whole time was true and I feel vindicated," John Paul Mac Issac told Fox News on Sunday.

In October 2020, the New York Post reported on the tranche of damaging documents on the laptop which was left at Isaac’s repair store in April 2019 but never collected. The emails detailing Hunter Biden’s questionable overseas business dealings are reportedly now part of an ongoing federal tax probe into President Joe Biden’s son but social media giant Twitter immediately blocked users from sharing it online, claiming the reporting relied on "hacked materials."

Issac subsequently sued Twitter for defamation — arguing its content moderation unfairly branded him a "hacker." The lawsuit was later dismissed, but Issac said his reputation - damaged by Twitter, essentially put him out of business.

"I don’t know how many people know, but I basically was financially ruined by Twitter last year," he said on "Fox & Friends Sunday." "I tried to save my career because Twitter labeled my actions hacking. I went after them in a defamation suit. I think though ultimately the goal from the opposition was to make sure that Twitter would cut my legs off and make sure I would never have an opportunity to fight my battles in the court of law again," he said, "so obviously… I’m grateful for Elon."

"If he wants free tech support," Issac quipped, "he’s got it."

Musk, who recently purchased the platform, partnered with Substack journalist Matt Taibbi to the to release a bombshell report – dubbed the "Twitter Files," which exposed how high-level employees at Twitter agreed to emergency moderation measures to stop the spread of the Hunter Biden story on the platform, using the rationale that the report violated Twitter’s "hacked materials" policy.

Issac said Musk's report confirms what he had long suspected, that there was a concerted effort to quash the New York Post story online, as detailed in his book "American Injustice."

"When I watched the internet shut down…. the New York Post came out with the story…. you couldn’t find any discussion of it on the internet. That’s not something that happens naturally. That's something that’s coordinated and set up so that when the story broke, they were going to be ready, they could flick a switch, and they could shut it down," he said. "And that’s exactly what happened."

Issac said he believes he would have had a different legal outcome had Musk purchased Twitter sooner.

"If he had bought Twitter during the lawsuit, I think things would have worked out a little bit better for me. But you know, it is what it is. And I’m grateful that the truth is coming out now and that I’m vindicated," he said.

