Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Ex-DEA chief says he's 'never seen' cartel fight so intense as Trump weighs missiles against traffickers

Trump suggested using missiles in fight against cartels during 'Shield of the Americas' summit on Saturday

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Trump commits to 'lethal' force against cartels, former DEA administrator weighs in Video

Trump commits to 'lethal' force against cartels, former DEA administrator weighs in

Former Acting DEA Administrator Derek Maltz weighs in on President Donald Trump's vow of 'lethal military force' against cartels and narco-terrorists and the formation of a counter-cartel coalition with Latin American nations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former acting Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) administrator says the U.S. crackdown on drug cartels is unlike anything he’s seen before, warning that America can no longer afford to stay on the defensive in the fight against narco-trafficking. 

"We have to be offensive, and we have to go after these threats like we've never done before," Derek Maltz said during "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday.

"I believe that things are right on track, not only with Mexico, but Colombia is another one. Let's not forget about the massive production of cocaine in Colombia."

Soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico on Sunday, Feb. 22, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (Armando Solis/AP Photo)

Maltz's comments come after Trump suggested using missiles to target drug cartels during a "Shield of the Americas" summit in Doral, Florida, on Saturday. A new coalition of 13 countries has been formed to advance strategies that will tackle mass illegal immigration, narco-terrorist gangs and cartels. 

"The heart of our agreement is a commitment to using lethal military force to destroy the sinister cartels and terrorist networks," he said. "Once and for all, we'll get rid of them."

"We'll use missiles. If you want us to use a missile, they're extremely accurate... Right into the living room, and that's the end of that cartel person."

Maltz said the strengthened approach against drug cartels under the Trump administration reflects a broader change across the hemisphere, with Latin American countries increasingly willing to coordinate against cartel networks.

FBI ARRESTS 55 IN MASSIVE DRUG RING WITH ALLEGED CHINA SUPPLIER FLOODING US STREETS WITH FENTANYL

DEA Atlanta cartel bust

The Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta seized more over 1,000 pounds of meth linked to the violent "Cartel Jalisco New Generation" last September. (Fox News)

"This administration’s leadership has been unprecedented," he said. 

"The cartels and our adversaries deal in death, but this administration fights for lives. That message is clear to the world."

Maltz pointed to recent enforcement actions as evidence the strategy is already producing results, citing major drug seizures across multiple states.

"Just recently, the law enforcement community has been working so hard. 628,000 carfentanil pills were seized in California. That's 100 times more potent than fentanyl," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Leavitt warns Mexican drug cartels, tells them not to 'lay a finger' on Americans Video

"[There were] record amounts of meth seized in Washington state with fentanyl. [In] California, 2,700 pounds of meth, and… conversion labs in Georgia…

"We're on track now because we're using law enforcement domestically to decimate these cartels," he continued. "But now to have these countries uniting… we've never seen it."

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Related Article

Mexico flies 37 cartel members to US under pressure from Trump admin
Mexico flies 37 cartel members to US under pressure from Trump admin

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue