Parents honor fallen Army captain with 'giving soul' after deadly Iranian strike kills six

Trump, first lady attended dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for six fallen service members

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Fallen hero Captain Cody Khork remembered by family after Iran attack Video

Fallen hero Captain Cody Khork remembered by family after Iran attack

Captain Cody Khork's dad James and step-mom Stacey Khork remember their son, one of seven U.S. service members killed in Iran's attacks during Operation Epic Fury. They share emotional stories of his life, service and love.

The parents of Army Reserve Capt. Cody Khork are remembering their son as a leader with a "giving soul" after he was killed during the Iranian regime’s initial strikes in Operation Epic Fury.

"Cody was larger than life. He had a giving soul and, in my opinion, he was a natural-born leader," Khork's father, James Khork, said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"I watched people come to him from all walks of life throughout his life when he was playing paintball, ROTC, his high school friends. All the way through college, I met him when he was on deployment when I was overseas, and I watched his Army friends and buddies just gravitate toward him. It was amazing to watch him go from a boy to a captain… in an Army."

Soldiers carry casket of fallen soldier during Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team moves a flagged-draped transfer case containing the remains of Capt. Cody A. Khork at Dover Air Force Base on Mar. 7 in Dover, Del. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Khork was one of six U.S. service members killed during a retaliatory Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on March 1, one day after joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes set off Operation Epic Fury in the Middle East. The U.S. military said a seventh service member died of injuries from an Iranian attack on troops in Saudi Arabia the same day.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the dignified transfer of remains for the fallen service members at Dover Air Force Base on Saturday. The president called the event a "very sad day" while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that he was "glad we paid our respects."

HEGSETH WARNS ‘MORE CASUALTIES’ EXPECTED IN OPERATION EPIC FURY AGAINST IRAN

Capt. Cody Khork

Capt. Cody Khork and five other U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on March 1. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk)

Khork's stepmother, Stacey Khork, described the president and first lady as "respectful" as she recounted meeting them during the "emotional" event.

"They were very down-to-earth. They were saddened and genuine. That was very nice," she said.

Reflecting on the dignified transfer, she described the moment as both painful and proud.

Seventh US servicemember dead from injuries in Iran attack, CENTCOM says Video

"I did have someone come up to us and say, 'I'm sorry. This has to be the worst day of your life.' And I said, ‘No, that would be a correction. The worst day was when we had two chaplains on our doorstep,'" she said.

"It was very respectful, it was very honorable. We were proud as a family," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

