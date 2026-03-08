Expand / Collapse search
Trump admin turns Venezuela into major US oil supplier as global shipping crisis eases

Interior secretary cites Middle East shipping disruptions as reasons for policy shift

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Doug Burgum addresses energy security amid rising prices, Venezuela oil deal Video

Doug Burgum addresses energy security amid rising prices, Venezuela oil deal

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum discusses surging oil prices and US energy security. He praises President Trump's policies, emphasizing American energy dominance and the recent deal with Venezuela for oil and critical minerals.

The Trump administration has turned Venezuela into a significant U.S. oil supplier, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Sunday, arguing the shift will help offset Middle East disruptions and ease pressure from the global shipping crisis.

"[Venezuela] was a sanctioned adversary, and now they're a strategic ally with the largest reserves with no threat of the chokehold like we have in the Strait of Hormuz," Burgum told "The Sunday Briefing."

"Venezuelan oil can flow to America freely and is starting to flow, will continue to flow, and these are the kinds of things that are going to bring gas prices down in America, because President Trump understands that energy security means national security and energy security also means affordability for Americans," he said. 

Oil pumpjack in Venezuela

A Venezuelan oil jack is pictured in this photo. The U.S. is leaning more heavily on Venezuelan oil amid Middle East disruptions, Sec. Doug Burgum said.  (Gabby Oraa/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Burgum’s comments align with recent moves to expanding Venezuelan crude exports to the United States, with Venezuela’s state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. signing new contracts last week to supply crude oil and refined products to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.

The agreements are part of a broader effort to re-establish commercial ties and bring Venezuelan oil back into major U.S. supply chains.

MIKE PENCE PRAISES TRUMP FOR ‘DECISIVE LEADERSHIP’ ON IRAN AFTER BIDEN ‘SQUANDERED’ US DETERRENCE

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks alongside Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez (out of frame), after their meeting at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Mar. 4.  (Federico PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

At the same time, Burgum said rising prices will trigger a domestic response.

"When you see prices start moving up like this, [the] American private sector is very responsive and there's going to be more active drilling in America right now in response to prices going up," he said.

Sen. Graham: US military strikes against Iran a 'good investment' for security Video

"There's a price signal. But again, remember, under Biden, there were 67 days in a row where prices were over $100. There's never been a day so far under President Trump where they've gone above $100," he said. "And this is a temporary issue. This is not about lack of oil in the world. This is about a transit issue."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

