Stephen A Smith rules out White House bid, says he’d back Rubio over some top Democrats

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith shut down rumors he could be running for president in 2028 during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed," Smith said on the premiere episode of the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

"If I have to give up my money, it's not happening."

Smith is the first guest on Hannity's brand-new twice-weekly podcast aimed at delivering long-form, unfiltered conversations with compelling figures across culture, business, sports, politics and beyond.

The full interview, which will be released Tuesday on YouTube, features the discussion surrounding his decision after a lengthy period of going back and forth on the idea.

The ESPN analyst also reveals three figures he would support for the job instead — one of them being Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"He's an adult in the room. There is no questioning his qualifications for the job," he said, revealing that, despite being a Democrat, he would choose Rubio over many of the party's prominent figures, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Smith's other picks for commander in chief are more in keeping with his Democratic Party leanings, however. He said he would willingly cast his ballot for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore or Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Filmed from Hannity’s new set in Florida, dubbed the personal "man cave," Hannity's new show offers a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the conversations that take place when the cameras stop rolling.

Other prominent guests include Ainsley Earhardt, Dan Bongino, Clay Travis, Bill Hemmer, Lawrence Jones, Jimmy Failla and more.

