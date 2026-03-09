Expand / Collapse search
Stephen A Smith rules out White House bid, says he’d back Rubio over some top Democrats

ESPN analyst reveals his surprising 2028 picks on Sean Hannity's new podcast

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Stephen A Smith shuts down possibility of running for president Video

Stephen A Smith shuts down possibility of running for president

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith revealed why he has ruled out running for president in 2028 on the 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity' podcast. 

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith shut down rumors he could be running for president in 2028 during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed," Smith said on the premiere episode of the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast. 

"If I have to give up my money, it's not happening."

Smith is the first guest on Hannity's brand-new twice-weekly podcast aimed at delivering long-form, unfiltered conversations with compelling figures across culture, business, sports, politics and beyond.

Stephen A. Smith speaks

Host Stephen A. Smith in conversation with Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at a SiriusXM Town Hall event at SiriusXM Studio on Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The full interview, which will be released Tuesday on YouTube, features the discussion surrounding his decision after a lengthy period of going back and forth on the idea.

The ESPN analyst also reveals three figures he would support for the job instead — one of them being Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

STEPHEN A SMITH WARNS DEMOCRATS ‘I AIN’T GIVING YOU ANYTHING,' CHALLENGES THEM TO EARN BLACK VOTES

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands attentively in the East Room during a meeting with energy industry leaders at the White House.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House Jan. 9. Smith identified Rubio as one of three 2028 prospects he would vote for. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"He's an adult in the room. There is no questioning his qualifications for the job," he said, revealing that, despite being a Democrat, he would choose Rubio over many of the party's prominent figures, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Smith's other picks for commander in chief are more in keeping with his Democratic Party leanings, however. He said he would willingly cast his ballot for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore or Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. 

Stephen A Smith reveals top 3 presidential contenders Video

Filmed from Hannity’s new set in Florida, dubbed the personal "man cave," Hannity's new show offers a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the conversations that take place when the cameras stop rolling.

Other prominent guests include Ainsley Earhardt, Dan Bongino, Clay Travis, Bill Hemmer, Lawrence Jones, Jimmy Failla and more.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

