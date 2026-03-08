GOP senator calls for Trump to remove adviser Stephen Miller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called on President Donald Trump to remove long-time adviser Stephen Miller from the administration on Sunday, describing him as an "embarrassment" and a "big problem" for the administration.

The North Carolina Republican’s comments come on the heels of the high-profile firing of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last week. Tillis, speaking on CNN’s "State of the Union," suggested that Miller should be the next official to exit the West Wing in his latest shot at the top aide.

"It gives me pause that you have people like Stephen Miller calling the shots," Tillis told host Jake Tapper. "It was Stephen Miller that was talking about a terrorist brandishing a gun. It was Stephen Miller who said it was the position of the United States that we should go after Greenland. It was Stephen Miller who has been repeatedly responsible for embarrassment for the President of the United States by acting too quickly. Speaking first and thinking later."

Tillis, who is not running for reelection, specifically took aim at Miller’s role in orchestrating the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. While the GOP remains largely unified on the need for border security, Tillis argued that Miller’s methods and public rhetoric—including comments regarding the shooting death of Alex Pretti—have become a liability.

When asked directly by Tapper if he believes Miller should be fired, Tillis was unequivocal, "Oh, of course I do."

"He's not worried about substance. He's more worried about form," Tillis continued. "But I also think that he has an outsized influence over the operations of the Cabinet. And I believe we've got qualified Cabinet members there that sometimes are doing less than what they want to because of his direction and his outsized influence."

"He's a big problem in this administration, he has been from the beginning," he added.

Tillis has been a longtime critic of Miller and Noem's handling of deportation efforts. Earlier this year, he blamed the two officials for hurting Trump's legacy and was the first GOP senator to call for Noem to step down. He's also previously called for Miller's ouster.

Miller, known as the architect of some of the administration’s most aggressive immigration policies, is widely considered one of Trump's most loyal and influential advisers. This high profile has attracted criticism but has also garnered him strong support from Republicans and Trump supporters.

A White House official pointed to a Hill report last month where Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., led more than a dozen of his Republican colleagues in defending Miller and the "instrumental" role he has played in the administration.

"People can disagree with Stephen on rhetoric, and they can disagree with him on policy, but the question is, ‘Is Stephen Miller in jeopardy in Trump World?’ Absolutely not," Graham said.

"Because of him and other members of the President’s team, critical priorities like stopping deadly fentanyl, unleashing America’s energy, and bringing much-needed economic relief for working families are now a reality for Pennsylvania," Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., said.

