Twitter ablaze as Elon Musk fires lawyer involved in suppressing laptop story, ‘Russian collusion hoax’

Twitter ignited upon the news Tuesday that CEO Elon Musk booted former FBI general counsel James Baker from the company for "suppression" of information.

Journalist Matt Taibbi, who revealed the "Twitter Files" on Friday, shared an article about the now-ousted Twitter deputy general counsel Baker's connections to FBI controversies involving the Trump-Russia probe.

The article, from New York Post opinion writer Jonathan Turley, said that Baker was "at the center of the Twitter suppression scandal." Turley also observed, "Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank."

Musk responded to Taibbi's tweet of the article by announcing that Baker had been removed from the company entirely.

"In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today," Musk tweeted.

Among the documents revealed in Friday's Twitter Files was a message from Baker during a discussion about suppressing the New York Post laptop story saying, "I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked" but added "it's reasonable for us to assume that they may have been and that caution is warranted."

The revelation of his firing set Twitter ablaze with praise for Musk’s leadership and condemnation for Baker’s career history.

Australian commentator Rita Panahi tweeted a summary of the shakeup: "Baker is the former FBI general counsel who was knee deep in the Russian collusion hoax & instrumental in suppressing NY Post’s bombshell stories on contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop."

Editor-in-chief of The Federalist, Mollie Hemingway, tweeted, "James Baker, implicated in the Russia Collusion hoax that so damaged the country, now gone from Twitter."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., proposed that while Baker may have been fired from Twitter, he is welcome to testify before lawmakers.

"Republicans should call Baker, former FBI lawyer before he went to @Twitter, to testify on possible FBI attempts to coerce @Twitter into election interference," he tweeted.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., made a similar proposal, ".@elonmusk, can you make sure to forward our email inviting James Baker to a @GOPoversight hearing next year? We sent it to his @Twitter email."

Some users noted this was part of a larger trend of Musk removing the old guard from Twitter leadership.

PJ Media columnist Ryan Ledendecker wrote, "Now that’s leadership, baby. Boom."

Commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, "Cleaning house. There should be no space for those who would seek to undermine Twitter's role in the dissemination of truth over establishment narratives."

Some Twitter used painted a far less optimistic view of the changing leadership.

"Putinists are really getting their day at Twitter," Lawyer and writer David R. Lurie wrote. "Important to keep in mind that Musk is likely focused on coming up with makeweight arguments for denying change-of-control related compensation to senior personnel."

Music producer and investor Leonidas Raisini slammed Musk as a political opportunist.

"Not sure what exactly you are trying to achieve with these 2 years old stories. Are you that desperate for engagement or are you trying to win friends with the Republicans ? Either way you can’t run for President."

Taibbi indicated that part of the reason Baker was kicked out of the company was because he "vetted" the first installment of the "Twitter Files" without Musk’s knowledge.

"On Friday, the first installment of the Twitter files was published here. We expected to publish more over the weekend. Many wondered why there was a delay," Taibbi tweeted. "We can now tell you part of the reason why. On Tuesday, Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of 'Twitter Files' – without knowledge of new management."

Investor Jason Howertson tweeted a summary of the incident and marveled at media outlets failing to cover the story properly.

"Ex-FBI general counsel Jim Baker (*coincidentally* involved in phony Steele dossier & Alfa Bank hoax) magically ended up as Twitter's Deputy General Counsel & left his fingerprints on everything," he wrote. "It's amazing to watch journalism that the media REFUSE to do happen live on Twitter."

Journalist Glenn Greenwald noted the disturbing blurred lines between big tech leadership and government institutions.

"It's a bit difficult to maintain the US Security State had no role in Twitter's censorship regime when *the General Counsel of the FBI* - centrally involved in Russiagate and all sorts of politicized abuses - ended up as Twitter's Deputy General Counsel, with paws in everything," he tweeted.

Staff editor at The Federalist, Sam Mangold-Lenet warned that this case may be part of a much larger problem, "Twitter is *one* tech company and this is the amount of effort the regime and its emissaries are exerting to keep the truth from coming out."

Commentator Steve Cortes wrote a damning statement about the incident.

"Wait, what?! So was James Baker ‘cleansing’ the internal Twitter files of the FBI’s involvement? James Baker is a terrible and dishonest operative, a key player in the nexus of Big Tech / Intelligence Community collusion. Smells terrible…"