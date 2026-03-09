Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Talarico reportedly knew Colbert interview wouldn't air on TV before he left to film it

YouTube clip gained 9M viewers and donations poured in after candidate blamed FCC

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Texas Dem James Talarico sits with Colbert after CBS blocked interview from airing Video

Texas Dem James Talarico sits with Colbert after CBS blocked interview from airing

Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico accused President Donald Trump of worrying about his prospects in the upcoming midterms as the FCC monitors his broadcast appearances.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico knew his interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert wouldn't air on television before he left for New York to do it, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

"Days before the trip, Mr. Colbert’s producers told them the network — nervous about federal regulators — would only post the interview online. The Talarico campaign had a choice: Cancel the trip and crow about the Trump administration trying to muzzle him, or say nothing, film the segment, and hope Mr. Colbert would tell his audience the story of federal interference," the outlet reported.

Talarico sat down with Colbert in February for an interview that the show only posted to its YouTube channel. Colbert alleged CBS had prohibited them from airing the interview due to equal time constraints. However, CBS denied Colbert's argument and said the show just needed to offer equal time to Talarico's opponents.

"They said nothing and filmed. The YouTube clip gained more than 9 million viewers. Donations poured in. Internal campaign polling by his opponent showed the ground shift in Mr. Talarico’s direction," the Times report continued.

COLBERT TRASHES 'CRAP' CBS STATEMENT DENYING NETWORK KILLED TALARICO INTERVIEW

James Talarico speaking at a primary election watch party in Austin, Texas.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks at a primary election watch party Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

Talarico blamed the situation on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at the time in multiple posts to social media.

His opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who lost the race last week to Talarico, put the blame on CBS and Colbert. Crockett argued in statements to reporters and interviews that the government did not shut down the interview.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr told reporters he was "highly entertained" during a press conference that followed the back-and-forth, and added that it was "one of the most fun days I've had on the job, watching the hilarity of how this story played out." 

Referring to Talarico, Carr said, "You had a Democrat candidate who understood the way that the news media works, and he took advantage of all your sort of prior conceptions to run a hoax, apparently for the purpose of raising money and getting clicks."

BROADCAST BIAS: IDEA OF GIVING POLITICIANS EQUAL TIME SENDS COLBERT INTO A FURY

James Talarico waving while standing on a stage in Austin.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Texas state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, waves before speaking for the first time since winning the Democratic nomination in Austin, Wednesday, March 4, 2026.  (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

"As Jasmine Crockett herself came out yesterday afternoon and said, there was no censorship by the government here," he added. 

Some media observers are arguing James Talarico's late-night interview controversy with Colbert helped him defeat firebrand Crockett in the Democratic Senate primary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Colbert fires back at CBS statement denying it stopped him from airing Talarico interview Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of that money we got in late from Colbert went to Spanish advertising," Chuck Rocha, an adviser to Talarico's campaign, told the Times. The outlet reported that the Hispanic vote helped push Talarico to victory over Crockett in the end. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue