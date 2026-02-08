Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Treasury Secretary predicts blockbuster 2026 for US economy as Dow hits historic milestone

Bessent says cooling inflation, record stock gains signal a recovery is headed for American wallets

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Trump predicts major DOW milestone after record-breaking market close Video

Trump predicts major DOW milestone after record-breaking market close

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting the 50,000 milestone, the future of the 'Clarity Act' and the ongoing legal battle over President Donald Trump's tariff authority on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

The Trump economy is beginning to deliver, and Americans are poised to see the benefits, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He pointed to cooling inflation and record market highs as signs that "Main Street is about to prosper."

Bessent said current market trends reflect growing confidence in President Donald Trump’s policies. He described them as having "set the table" for economic gains in 2026.

It comes as many Democrats have criticized Trump’s economic policies, including concerns about affordability and the potential impact of tariffs on consumer prices.

TOP FIERY MOMENTS AS DEMOCRATS CLASH WITH TREASURY SECRETARY BESSENT IN CHAOTIC HILL HEARINGS

Scott Bessent speaks at an international conference.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20.

"The president's plan is working. The Trump economy is delivering for the American people," Bessent said on "Sunday Morning Futures."

TRUMP HAS SET THE STAGE FOR AN AMERICAN COMEBACK AFTER BIDEN’S DISMAL ECONOMY

He noted the economy is experiencing ‘strong growth’ and that inflation is easing toward the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Bessent also pointed to record highs across the stock market, including gains in industrial and small-cap stocks. He said those trends typically signal broader economic expansion is on the way.

Scott Bessent walks while arriving at a venue ahead of an event.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives for an event on inflation with President Donald Trump at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 50,000 points for the first time. President Donald Trump reacted to the milestone on Truth Social, writing, "The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 50,000 for the first time in History. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!"

TRUMP SPEECH SPARKS OPTIMISM AS 'GANGBUSTER' ECONOMY FORECASTED FOR 2026

Bessent said Democrats are overlooking what he described as signs of a strong economic year ahead. He argued the success of Wall Street is an indicator that "Main Street is about to prosper."

"We are seeing a big cyclical recovery. The president’s agenda set the table in 2025, and now the American people are going to benefit in ’26," he said.

Scott Bessent speaks at a podium during a formal summit event.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during the Trump Accounts Launch Summit in Washington, DC, on Jan. 28. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The stock market lives in the future, and I think we're [going to] have very strong economic growth and very strong job gains and very strong real income growth."

Bessent said those gains will increasingly show up in household finances. Earlier this year, he noted that Americans could see "substantial refunds" and bigger paychecks as the administration’s agenda continues to take effect.  

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: The economy will be much better off Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

