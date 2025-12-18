Expand / Collapse search
Harvard economist says Trump inflation report leaves 'no other way to spin it' but good news

November inflation falls under 3%, beating economist expectations

Madison Colombo
Harvard economist Ken Rogoff joined ‘CNN News Central,’ admitting there’s ‘no way to spin’ the latest inflation data for the Trump administration.

A Harvard economist said the latest inflation report delivered unexpectedly strong results, calling it "positive news" with virtually no negative spin to it.

"There's no other way to spin it," Ken Rogoff told "CNN’s News Central" on Thursday.

The stronger-than-expected report arrives as the White House faces continued scrutiny over the pace of the economic recovery. On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that inflation eased to 2.7% in November 2025, down from 3% in September 2025.

TRUMP DROPS RECEIPTS ON US SAVINGS SINCE BIDEN'S OVAL OFFICE EXIT

President Donald Trump delivers a televised prime-time address from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during a prime-time address to the nation in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During a primetime address on Wednesday, Trump addressed economic concerns and criticized his predecessor’s handling of the issue. The president argued his administration turned the economy around after inheriting significant challenges from the Biden administration.

'PRICES ARE COMING DOWN': TRUMP HAILS HIS ECONOMY, BLAMES BIDEN AS VOTERS SAY COSTS STILL STING

"Here at home, we’re bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin," Trump said.

"The last administration and their allies in Congress looted our Treasury for trillions of dollars, driving up prices and everything at levels never seen before. I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast," he added.

Economist Kenneth Rogoff speaks during an annual research conference event.

Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics at Harvard University, appears at the 24th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On CNN, Rogoff said the drop in inflation was larger than many economists anticipated.

TRUMP SAYS THOSE AGAINST TARIFFS 'SERVING HOSTILE FOREIGN INTERESTS,' 'FULL BENEFIT' YET TO BE SEEN

"I was surprised, it was a better number than anyone was expecting. Look, inflation’s been very high. It’s stayed high. It has not been coming down," he said. 

"People were expecting it to be above 3%. It was well below 3%. I mean, I think the president will take this as good news. The investors will think that interest rates [will] get cut more," Rogoff said.

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order imposing tariffs during a Rose Garden trade announcement.

President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the White House Rose Garden on April 2. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

During his address, Trump also announced "Warrior Dividends," stipends that will be sent to all active-duty military members in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary. 

Despite the encouraging inflation data, signs of economic strain remain. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in November 2025, its highest level since 2021.

