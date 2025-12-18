Trump speech sparks optimism as 'gangbuster' economy forecasted for 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A handful of lawmakers, commentators and financial experts expressed renewed optimism about the U.S. economy heading into 2026, offering praise for President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on Wednesday.

"I would be shocked if we did not have a roaring economy by July of next year," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Hannity."

He added that economic growth "is going to wash away an amazing amount of the news media's effort to, frankly, talk badly about America."

"Making Money" host Charles Payne echoed that confidence, predicting a "gangbuster" year ahead.

"In 2026, we expect a more constructive U.S. consumer backdrop, especially for middle-income Americans, given a pickup in real income growth aided by job growth, tax cuts, [and] fading tariff-related inflation," he said.

Payne continued, "All of these things are in place. We are expecting a gangbuster year in 2026—a noticeable year where almost every American will feel it, and it will feel really good. And those who are naysayers, who are doubting this, whether it's political or you just don't believe America can do it anymore, you're going to see it."

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, appearing on "Hannity" alongside fellow Republican Sens. Katie Britt of Alabama and John Barrasso of Wyoming, said Trump’s message on his administration's accomplishments resonated.

"The headline for me is, when he [Trump] says the best is yet to come, he made a case to make that believable. The trendlines are all going in the right direction," he said, pointing to declining gas prices, rising energy production and strengthening housing-market indicators as evidence.

"In 2022, gas was almost $5 per gallon. In December this year, it's the lowest it's been since 2021. The trendlines are going in the right direction in terms of gas prices. In terms of energy, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. He stopped new leases to find American-owned oil and gas. Trump has reversed that. In July of this year [we reached] the most oil produced in a day in America… in July of 2025. A 25% increase of exporting natural gas, which is good for domestic markets here," Graham explained.

"The bottom line is these charts tell you that the trend lines on energy, on housing costs, are going in the right direction. And if we stay with these policies, and we do another reconciliation bill… be patient, help is on the way."

Trump touted the work his administration has done since January in an address to the nation Wednesday night as he labeled the U.S. the "hottest country in the world."

The president also blamed the previous administration for lingering economic concerns, an influx of drugs into the U.S. and other issues that he said his administration is working to resolve.

"We're bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin," Trump said.

"The last administration and their allies in Congress looted our treasury for trillions of dollars, driving up prices and everything at levels never seen before. I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast."

Fox News' Diana Stancy contributed to this report.